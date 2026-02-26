Smarter Merch Starts Here: Smart Blanks Introduces New Tour-Ready Fleece

Three premium fleece hoodies feature mineral wash, pigment dye, and spray effects for distinctive character and texture

GRAND PRAIRIE, TX, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As tour season ramps up nationwide, Smart Blanks has announced the release of its new Washed Hoodies collection, introducing three adult unisex styles with heavyweight fleece construction. Decorators and merch brands are demanding elevated blanks that hold up for heavy ink coverage and high-volume orders. The three new premium fleece styles are defined by distinct mineral wash, pigment dye, and spray treatments, giving decorators and brands unique, character-driven pieces ready for standout drops.The RH900 Adult Grunge Hoodie features a spray-paint effect with distressed detailing throughout. Constructed from 10 oz. / 340gsm 3-end fleece, the style incorporates ribbed cuffs and hem, a kangaroo pocket, and a clean no-drawcord design. Each piece undergoes a mineral wash with potassium spray and is individually hand finished, resulting in variations in shade and color intensity. The RH900 is available in sizes S through 3XL and is packed six per pack, 24 pieces per box.The MH700 Adult Mineral Hoodie is produced from heavyweight 3-end fleece with a 60/40 fleece blend. Each garment is individually mineral-washed to create depth and variation in tone while maintaining structure and comfort. The hoodie includes ribbed cuffs and hem, a kangaroo pocket, and a no-drawcord finish. As with all mineral-washed garments, color variations may occur. The MH700 is available in sizes S through 3XL and is packed six per pack, 24 pieces per box.The VH500 Adult Vintage Hoodie is crafted from heavyweight 3-end fleece and finished with a pigment dye process that gives each piece a worn-in appearance. Features include ribbed cuffs and hem, a kangaroo pocket, and a no-drawcord design. Due to the dying process, variations in shade and intensity are expected. This style is also packed six per pack, 24 pieces per box.Supported by more than 15 years of experience in manufacturing, design, and sales, Smart Blanks continues to expand its premium fleece offerings for the wholesale market.About the Company:Supported by over 15 years of experience in manufacturing, design, and sales, Smartex Apparel creates apparel for a market demanding the best fabric, style, and value without compromising quality. A Smartex Apparel brand, Smartex Apparel represents and continues the legacy of Smartex Apparel’s quality apparel. Offered across all product lines, Smart Blank’s signature ring-spun combed cotton ranges from basic tees to premium fleece styles. Smart Blank’s styles are versatile and are a perfect match for any type of design technique. The fabrics offer a high-density stitch for a smooth printing surface, creating elevated basics for the right fit and price. A direct supplier, Smartex Apparel, offers apparel at competitive prices and speed to market with same-day shipping of in-stock merchandise from the conveniently located warehouse in Anaheim, California. Smart Blanks is committed to bringing quality apparel at manufacturer-direct pricing and an exceptional customer service experience.

