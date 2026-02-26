Economic Club of Las Vegas to Host 'Outside Experts' View on Las Vegas Gaming & Hospitality' Reception Event

Economic Club of Las Vegas, along with industry-leading guest speakers, will discuss their views on the gaming industry and its economic impacts in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Economic Club of Las Vegas is scheduled to host “Outside Experts’ View on Las Vegas Gaming & Hospitality” reception with light hors d’oeuvres on March 19th, 2026, at Park MGM. The event will take place in the Kensington Room from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Guests are encouraged to arrive before 5:00 PM for preliminary check-in.Presenters for the event are Barry Jonas , Managing Director—Truist Securities and John DeCree , Head of Institutional Investor Research—CBRE Capital Advisors.General memberships for the Economic Club of Las Vegas are now being offered through nominations.About the Economic Club of Las Vegas:The Economic Club of Las Vegas is a non-profit, non-partisan, and non-political organization designed for members to share their perspectives on social, economic, and political conditions in the United States and abroad. The club is designed to provide an independent and open forum for member discussion and debate on national and global economics and public policy. Throughout the year, nationally and globally renowned speakers are invited to share their views and perspectives on the current climate. General memberships are now being accepted for the Economic Club of Las Vegas. To join today or for more information, visit https://econclublv.org/ Thank You to Our SponsorsGold Sponsors- MGM Resorts International- Heck Wealth Management- BPM- Western Alliance BankSilver Sponsors- UNLV Lee Business School & Center for Business and Economic Research (CBER)

