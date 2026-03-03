SELF-CARE THAT SAYS ‘THANKS’ – THANKS! NATURALS HOSTS GRATITUDE HAPPY HOUR AT 2026 EXPO WEST

Unwind, sample and celebrate with Thanks! Naturals at Natural Products Expo West

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- You haven’t seen self-care like this before. Thanks! Naturals is bringing all of its sun-grown, self-love filled experiences to the highly anticipated Natural Products Expo West. On March 4th from 4-5 PM at booth #2572, the woman-owned wellness brand will be giving back with a Gratitude Happy Hour. Plug into an unparalleled experience of connection, community and gratitude by celebrating yourself and feel-good wellness with Thanks! Naturals founder Harley Sutton.“The best part of creating products that make self-care rituals fun and fulfilling is getting to connect with the people who enjoy them,” said Sutton, who enjoys engaging with her audience on TikTok, Amazon and other streaming channels. “Since creating Thanks! Naturals, I have always loved interacting with others and learning what makes them happy when it comes to self-care. I am beyond excited to bring an immersive pop-up to Expo West, where we can celebrate self-care together!”At Expo West, Sutton will meet guests at the Gratitude Happy Hour as they enjoy the incredible benefits of Thanks! Naturals products, which are crafted to focus on convenient relaxation and carving out time for self-love. From eucalyptus-infused comfort balms to Icelandic collagen and silica bath fizzes, Thanks! Naturals has something for everyone to unwind. At the event, attendees can experience:● Mood-lifting balms, roll-ons and bath fizzes● Cold-pressed, sun-grown formulas harvested and made in Nevada● Affirmation-wrapped self-care rituals● Sensory moments that show there’s always time for “me time”● An opportunity to mingle, connect and feel the Thanks!Thanks! Naturals are available on their online boutique, as well as national WH Smith Airport stores, Walmart Marketplace, Therabox, FabFitFun, Rumble Boxing, Barry’s, Heather’s Farmhouse, CorePower Yoga and BossBabe Artisan Market and other local retailers and med-spas.To learn more about Thanks! Naturals plant-based, sun-grown, cold-pressed products and Harley Sutton’s mission to bring self-care center stage, visit them online and follow @thanks_naturals EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Thanks! Naturals and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

