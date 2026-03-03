Ken Steven Joins Careerz Group as Chief Architect of Job Passion Type Indicator Following DreamJob Discovery Acquisition

Ken Steven appointed Chief Architect of JPTI at Careerz Group • EMPLOYEES: Find fit fast and map your next move. • EMPLOYERS: Build values-aligned teams that stay and perform. • COACHES: Use our tools to deliver clarity at scale. Careerz Group Job Passion Type Indicator (JPTI) Workforce Assessment Report. Make “fit” measurable so leaders hire smarter, develop faster, and keep great people longer. Ken Steven helps HR managers and career coaches build scalable businesses with Careerz Group assessments, turning “insight” into repeatable client wins. Ken Steven Author of the Dream Job Discovery book and assessment platform sold all assets to Careerz Group in January 2026.

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Careerz Group , a career assessment and coaching company focused on fit-first, values-based guidance, today announced the appointment of Ken Steven as Chief Architect of the Careerz Group Job Passion Type Indicator Assessment (JPTI). In this role, Steven will lead the retooling of his DreamJob Discovery program into the JPTI assessment and supporting methodology. He will also serve as lead architect for a new coach certification program designed to help coaches deliver more consistent, measurable results through a repeatable framework.The announcement marks a major milestone in Careerz Group’s effort to standardize its assessment and coaching system across audiences, including individuals, employers, and independent coaches. The company’s goal is simple. Make career insight easier to use, easier to teach, and easier to turn into real-world action.“Ken has a rare mix of builder mindset and real-world coaching clarity,” said Melissa L. Fisher, CEO of Careerz Group . “We’re scaling DreamJob Discovery into the Job Passion Type Indicator (JPTI), a fit-first system that answers the question most hiring and development programs miss: Is this person wired to care about this work? JPTI comes before skills, personality, behaviors, or motivators, because when someone is not passionate about the work, performance and retention always suffer. Ken will help us operationalize fit across our platform for individuals, leaders, and coaches, so hiring and development decisions become clearer, faster, and more consistent.”What Ken Will LeadAs Chief Architect, Steven will oversee the transition of all DreamJob Discovery intellectual property into the Careerz Group JPTI ecosystem, including the assessment experience and the coach-facing tools that turn results into action.Key initiatives include:1) Retooling DreamJob Discovery into the JPTI Assessment Experience• A streamlined, modernized assessment flow designed for clarity and completion• Refined outputs that translate results into practical next steps, for leadership and individuals• Standardized language and interpretation so results are consistent across coaches and clients• Improved coaching prompts and structured exercises aligned to Job Passion Types2) Building the Careerz Group Coach Certification Program• A repeatable coaching process that supports consistent client progress• Training on interpretation, facilitation, and translating results into career decisions• Tools, scripts, and templates to reduce coach guesswork and improve delivery quality• Clear standards for ethical use, client confidentiality, and results-based coaching3) System Architecture Across the Full Careerz Group Ecosystem• A unified framework that works for individuals, coaches, and employer programs• Structured outputs that support hiring, onboarding, leadership development, and team alignment where appropriate• A product roadmap that keeps assessment integrity and usability at the centerWhy This Matters for CoachesMany coaches can interpret assessments. Fewer can convert assessment insight into repeatable, trackable progress that clients feel quickly. Careerz Group believes the gap is not coach talent. It is the lack of a standard system that guides the journey from insight to action.“Coaches want results their clients can feel quickly, and they want a business built on a repeatable method,” said Ken Steven, Chief Architect of JPTI at Careerz Group. “My focus is building an assessment and certification system that reduces guesswork, strengthens delivery, and helps coaches create consistent success at scale.”What to Expect NextCareerz Group will begin rolling out the retooled JPTI assessment experience and the coach certification program in phases. In the coming months, the company will share details on certification cohorts, program requirements, and how current DreamJob Discovery coaches and Careerz Group coaches can transition into the new system.For coaches interested in early access, pilot cohorts, or certification updates, Careerz Group will provide an official signup page and schedule once enrollment opens.About Careerz GroupCareerz Group is built on a simple belief. When people do work that fits, they thrive, and so do the teams around them. We help individuals find direction, employers build high-retention teams, and coaches guide clients with a clear, repeatable system. Careerz Group delivers fit-first, values-based assessment and coaching tools that translate insight into action across hiring, development, and career decision-making.

