HMS Reports Increased Interest in Graduate Programs with Integral CPT Ahead of FY 2027 H-1B Cap Registration

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the FY 2027 H-1B cap registration period approaches, Howell Management Services (HMS) reports rising interest among F-1 visa holders in graduate programs that incorporate Curricular Practical Training (CPT) from the beginning of the academic program, where institutionally permitted.The annual H-1B lottery process administered by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services continues to create uncertainty for many international students seeking employment continuity following Optional Practical Training (OPT).Key Changes in the FY 2027 H-1B LotteryStarting with FY 2027, USCIS will implement a wage-weighted selection system that replaces the traditional random lottery model. Under this framework, H-1B registrations are entered into the selection process with odds proportional to the prevailing wage levels associated with the offered position. Higher wage levels receive proportionally greater selection weight, while lower wage levels receive fewer weighted entries, affecting overall chances of being selected in the cap process.Additional changes this year include:• Increased registration fees: The per-registration fee has risen significantly compared with prior years, which may influence employer decision-making.• Heightened documentation expectations: Employers must now include detailed job information, such as Standard Occupational Classification codes and prevailing wage determinations at the time of registration.These changes aim to prioritize higher-skilled, higher-paid roles within the limited annual H-1B cap of 65,000 regular slots and 20,000 U.S. advanced degree exemption slots, but also reduce speculative or low-wage registrations.Impact on International Students and Employer DemandThe shift to a wage-weighted selection approach and increased financial and administrative requirements may lead some employers to reevaluate participation in the H-1B program, especially for entry-level roles or positions that historically have been filled by recent graduates. This recalibration has subsequently influenced international students’ career planning, with many exploring compliant academic pathways that provide both foundational training and practical experience authorization under federal CPT policy.International students are closely observing how immigration policy shifts affect employment-based pathways. Today’s students want academic options that support compliance with U.S. regulations while facilitating structured professional growth.Integral CPT Graduate Program InterestAs students assess their post-graduation trajectories, many are expressing interest in graduate programs that offer eligibility for Curricular Practical Training (CPT) from the beginning of study, when permitted and structured by the institution. HMS emphasizes that CPT authorization must be documented as integral to the curriculum and approved in advance by a Designated School Official (DSO) under SEVP regulations.HMS encourages prospective international students to examine institutional CPT policies, academic delivery models, and compliance frameworks as part of their decision-making process. This approach may provide regulated practical experience opportunities while students maintain full-time academic status under F-1 regulations.Understanding CPT Within Federal GuidelinesUnder federal regulations, CPT from the first semester may be authorized when it is an integral part of an established curriculum and directly related to a student’s major field of study. HMS’s accredited university partners structure graduate programs in a manner that allows eligible students to apply for CPT authorization at the start of their academic program.HMS emphasizes that:• CPT authorization must be approved by the institution’s DSO.• Employment must be directly related to the degree program.• Students must maintain full-time enrollment and academic progress.________________________________________About Howell Management ServicesHowell Management Services (HMS) partners with accredited U.S. universities to support international graduate student recruitment, regulatory education, and compliant program development. In addition to institutional collaboration, HMS provides direct guidance and informational support to international students navigating the U.S. higher education and immigration landscape.HMS assists students by:• Connecting students with accredited university partners that maintain structured compliance frameworks• Assist students through the application process and enrollment in Master’s and Doctorate programs with integral CPT • Providing educational resources on F-1 visa regulations, SEVP requirements, and maintaining lawful status• Offering guidance on evaluating graduate programs, including STEM designation, executive-format delivery models, and CPT policy structures• Supporting students in understanding Curricular Practical Training (CPT), Optional Practical Training (OPT), and STEM OPT regulations within federal guidelinesFor more information, visit www.howellmgmt.com

