PointHealth AI Joins athenahealth’s Marketplace Program to Deliver AI-Assisted Treatment Guidance Within athenaOne

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PointHealth AI, a provider of AI-powered Treatment Decision Support for behavioral health and complex prescribing, has announced an agreement with athenahealth, Inc. through the company’s award-winning athenahealth® Marketplace program. Now available to athenahealth’s growing network of healthcare providers, the newly integrated Treatment Decision Support application enables prescribing clinicians to receive real-time, patient-specific treatment guidance directly within their athenaOne workflow. The athenahealth Marketplace empowers athenahealth customers to easily discover and implement solutions that meet their unique needs, fostering a more efficient and patient-centered approach to care.“PointHealth AI enables prescribing clinicians to access patient-specific, AI-assisted treatment guidance directly within their existing workflow,” said Andrew Zinkel, M.D., Chief Medical Officer. “By integrating with athenaOne, we help clinicians spend less time searching for answers and more time focusing on informed, evidence-based treatment decisions.”As a new Marketplace partner, PointHealth AI joins an expansive, open ecosystem that enables integration with third-party applications, services, and systems to make innovative solutions available to more than 160,000 providers on the athenaOne network. The Marketplace allows athenaOne customers the ability to access and efficiently integrate with solutions that augment the functionality of the athenaOne platform, helping providers and administrators eliminate friction for patients while working to improve practice outcomes and financial performance.To learn more about PointHealth AI’s new integrated application on the Marketplace, please visit PointHealth AI’s product listing page About PointHealth AIPointHealth AI is a healthcare technology company that develops AI-powered Treatment Decision Support designed to assist prescribing clinicians at the point of care. By integrating directly into leading electronic health record platforms, the company delivers patient-specific, data-driven insights within existing clinical workflows, addressing one of healthcare’s most persistent challenges: treatment variability and inefficiency at the point of prescribing. Built for scale, security, and interoperability, the company’s platform is designed to support enterprise healthcare organizations as they adopt AI-enabled decision support while maintaining rigorous privacy, compliance, and clinical governance standards.About the athenahealth MarketplaceThe athenahealth Marketplace, one of the largest healthcare app stores, offers customers a diverse range of integrated solutions and innovative applications designed to enhance the athenaOne experience. Nearly 75% of athenahealth customers use Marketplace partner solutions to boost practice efficiency and engage patients in their own care. The Marketplace has over 500 solutions across more than 60 medical specialties and capabilities that are integrated with athenaOne, athenahealth’s all-in-one solution that improves clinical effectiveness, patient experience, and financial performance. Learn more about our comprehensive Marketplace program at www.athenahealth.com/solutions/marketplace-program

