Ace of Fades 212 Cuts Hair System Prices 50% for Teens with Hair Loss, Plans Free Solutions for Cancer Patients

NYC Hair System Expert Marcos Monje Cuts Prices 50% for Minors, Launching Foundation to Eventually Provide Free Solutions to Cancer Patients

If I can restore a young person’s confidence before they internalize shame from hair loss, that can change their entire trajectory.” — Marcos Monje, Founder of Ace of Fades 212

NYC, NY, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ace of Fades 212 , a leading non-surgical hair replacement studio in Manhattan, has launched a dedicated youth accessibility program offering 50% off hair systems for clients ages 10-17, along with 25% off regular maintenance. The initiative is the first step toward a larger community mission: eventually providing free hair system solutions to young people and cancer patients who cannot afford premium services.The program was born from Marcos Monje's personal commitment to helping vulnerable youth facing hair loss, alopecia, and receding hairlines at an early age, conditions that often lead to bullying, social isolation, and diminished self-confidence. According to Monje, countless young people have shared stories of ridicule and emotional distress related to hair loss, yet cannot access solutions because they lack jobs, financial resources, or family support to afford premium hair systems."I listened to too many stories from kids and teenagers who were getting bullied because of hair loss, alopecia, or receding hairlines," said Marcos Monje, master hair system specialist and founder of Ace of Fades 212. "They didn't have the money. They didn't have jobs. They were struggling. I realized I could do something about that. If I can help restore confidence to a young person before they internalize the shame, that changes their entire trajectory."The 50% discount on new hair systems for ages 10-17 removes the primary barrier to access: cost. Young people dealing with alopecia, male pattern baldness, trichotillomania, or other hair loss conditions can now afford professional-grade, natural-looking hair systems without placing financial burden on families already stretched thin. Maintenance services, typically required every 4-6 weeks, are discounted an additional 25% to ensure affordability over time.Ace of Fades 212 serves clients across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and nearby New Jersey communities including Hoboken and Jersey City, all areas where youth facing hair loss can now access these reduced-price services.Beyond the immediate youth program, Monje has articulated a long-term vision: establishing a nonprofit foundation dedicated to providing free hair system solutions to pediatric cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy or radiation. Cancer-related hair loss ranks among the most psychologically damaging aspects of childhood cancer treatment, often causing young patients to withdraw socially and struggle with identity during an already traumatic medical experience."My goal is to make this free for kids with cancer," Monje explained. "A child shouldn't have to choose between fighting cancer and feeling like themselves. Hair systems should be part of their healing journey, not a luxury they can't access. That's the foundation I want to build."This commitment reflects a broader trend in the hair restoration industry: recognizing that hair loss affects not just vanity, but mental health, social belonging, and self-perception during critical developmental years. Young people with untreated alopecia or hair loss are at elevated risk for anxiety, depression, and social withdrawal, conditions that persist into adulthood if not addressed early.Monje's background as a master hair system specialist positions him uniquely to understand the transformative impact of professional hair replacement. He has witnessed firsthand how restoring a young person's appearance can restore their confidence, social engagement, and willingness to participate in school, activities, and peer relationships.The youth program is available immediately at Ace of Fades 212's Manhattan studio, with plans to expand awareness across the New York and New Jersey metropolitan regions. Interested families can schedule consultations to discuss custom hair system solutions tailored to each young person's specific needs, preferences, and lifestyle.Monje views the youth program as the beginning of his larger mission to give back to the communities that built his business. New York and New Jersey residents have supported Ace of Fades 212 from its founding, and Monje is committed to returning that support by making premium hair system solutions accessible to those who need them most."This is about community," Monje said. "New York and New Jersey made Ace of Fades 212 what it is. Now it's time to give back to the kids who are suffering, to the families struggling to help them, and eventually to young cancer patients who deserve to feel whole during their treatment."The program is available at Ace of Fades 212's Manhattan location, with consultations available by appointment. Families interested in learning more can visit the studio's website or contact them directly for information about the youth hair system program and eligibility.

