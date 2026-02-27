Facet Power, Jeni-Eco, & Burundi Diaspora USA-Visionary Solutions Sign MOU to Develop Bujumbura Green City

Planned Bujumbura Green City: The Gem of Burundi

A Landmark Sustainable Urban Development Initiative in Burundi

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facet Power, Jeni-Eco Company, and Burundian Diaspora in USA-Visionary Solutions (“BDUSA-VS”) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on the development of Bujumbura Green City.

The planned Bujumbura Green City ushers in a new era of modern sustainable living and economic growth in Burundi. Built on a foundation of unity, progress, and inclusive prosperity, this transformative mixed-use development overlooking Lake Tanganyika, seamlessly integrates climate-resilient residential, commercial, and industrial space with abundant public green spaces and regenerative place based design.

Future home to 18,000 residents, the nation's first renewable-powered urban district will feature smart utilities, integrated water management, and climate-resilient design. The City is expected to create 3,000 permanent jobs, 10,000 temporary construction jobs, and add significant economic activity to the region.

“We are honored to partner with BDUSA-VS to support their vision for a new chapter of unity, climate resilience, and shared prosperity in Burundi,” said Amy McCrae Kessler, Esq., CEO of Facet Power. “The U.S. Burundi Diaspora’s vision for Bujumbura Green City goes beyond urban eco-infrastructure; it is a generational investment in institutional resilience, sovereignty, and inclusive growth."

“Bujumbura Green City represents hope in action," said Alphonsine Niyonkuru, CEO of BDUSA-VS. “This initiative demonstrates that African cities can lead global conversations on sustainable urban transformation. It reflects our shared commitment to building prosperity responsibly and strategically.”

“We are not just building homes or infrastructure, anyone can do that. We are building systems that allow a city, a people, and a future to thrive,” said Delphin Niyonkuru, founder of DelStarr Design, a Burundian - American design firm leading an innovative participatory project visioning, design, and development process. “Bujumbura Green City is a city that works today, adapts to tomorrow, and will shape the future of Burundian and African infrastructure.”

A Call to Action: Vision Shaped By Community

The partners invite Bujumbura's residents and business owners, Burundi's diaspora, and institutional stakeholders to join in shaping the City's master plan by completing the Bujumbura Green City Survey.

Because the best cities aren't just planned, they're co-created.



About the Partners

Burundian Diaspora in USA-Visionary Solutions implements the diaspora in USA’s vision for a prosperous future through programs, partnerships, and community-driven action. (Youtube channel: BDUSA MEDIA, website: bujumburagreencity.com)

DelStarr Design is a multidisciplinary studio transforming ideas into experiences through art, design, architecture, and civil engineering. Driven by sustainability and innovation, DelStarr creates spaces that inspire thoughtful connection with the world around them.

Jeni‑Eco is a Burundian circular economy company specializing in climate-smart innovation, waste‑to‑value solutions, and job creation for women and youth through building community resilience and strengthening environmental protections.

Facet Power scales bold climate action in Sub-Saharan Africa and emerging markets by partnering with local entrepreneurs to transform adaptation challenges into institutional-grade EcoSystems — distributed networks of climate resilience, clean energy, and natural capital infrastructure assets and scalable enterprise solutions.



