Bee Techy's 2025 Portfolio Demonstrates Cross-Sector Technical Capabilities Across AI, Web3, SaaS, and Civic Technology

Companies...are trying to figure out what AI integration...looks like or whether Web3 has practical applications for their business. Our project list suggests we're already having those conversations.” — Jerome Guzman, Marketing Administrator at Bee Techy

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bee Techy , a Los Angeles-based custom software development firm, today announced the completion of multiple projects across diverse technology sectors throughout 2025, establishing a comprehensive portfolio that spans artificial intelligence, blockchain integration, software-as-a-service platforms, and civic technology solutions.The company's 2025 project work includes the development of AI-powered applications for fitness tracking and travel planning, Web3 and blockchain integrations for social networking platforms, and several enterprise-grade SaaS solutions for the cybersecurity, financial services, and governance sectors. Additionally, Bee Techy delivered a civic technology portal for the San Diego Community Power government solar program."When we look at the 2025 projects, what's interesting is the range," said Jerome Guzman, Marketing Administrator at Bee Techy. "An AI fitness engine and a government solar portal don't have much in common technically. Different data requirements, different users, different security layers. But that variety reflects where the market is right now. Companies across sectors are trying to figure out what AI integration actually looks like, or whether Web3 has practical applications for their business. Our project list suggests we're already having those conversations. Heading into 2026, that experience across sectors gives us a useful perspective on what problems actually need solving."The 2025 portfolio highlights include:• Artificial Intelligence Applications: AI-powered mobile app development for physical endurance fitness tracking and an AI-driven trip planning platform for TravelPal• Web3 and Blockchain Solutions: Integration of Web3 technology into the Rizzo Network web platform• SaaS Platforms: Creation of comprehensive SaaS solutions for cybersecurity venture Fidaris, financial services firm Halcyon, and a governance, risk, and compliance platform• Civic Technology: Development of an enterprise portal for the San Diego Community Power government solar program• Real Estate Technology: Design and development of a custom Zillow-like platform for MAK Realty GroupThe company's 2025 work also included projects for the hospitality sector (Dorrus hotel booking and rewards platform), gaming industry (fantasy football platform), and various mobile applications spanning social networking, corporate meeting management, and golf course tracking."We're seeing three clear trends heading into 2026 that our project work has prepared us for," added Guzman. "First, AI is moving from experimental features to core product functionality, everyone wants to know how to integrate it meaningfully. Second, companies are finally ready to take Web3 beyond the hype and build practical applications. And third, we're seeing increasing demand for platforms that consolidate multiple tools into one seamless experience. Our work last year touched all of these areas, and that experience gives us a real feel for what works and what doesn't. We're excited to help our clients navigate what comes next."Bee Techy provides end-to-end development services including SaaS design and development, artificial intelligence development and automation, mobile and web application development, blockchain and Web3 development, and UX/UI design. The agency serves clients ranging from venture-backed startups to established enterprises.About Bee TechyBee Techy is a Los Angeles-based custom software development company specializing in transforming concepts into scalable, investor-ready digital products. The company's expertise spans SaaS platforms, artificial intelligence applications, mobile and web development, blockchain integration, and user experience design. For more information, visit beetechy.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.