The Clever Baby Launches Care Bears™ Silicone Suction Plates, Bringing 'Caring from the Start' to Mealtime

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Clever Baby®, the parent-founded brand known for designing innovative baby essentials, today announced its Care Bears™ Silicone Suction Plate Collection. The beloved Care Bears™, owned by Cloudco Entertainment, make their baby feeding debut with a colorful, collectible silicone plate collection now available at www.thecleverbaby.com, Amazon, and Walmart.com.

The new collection brings one of the most iconic childhood brands of all time into modern baby feeding, combining beloved Care Bears characters with practical, parent-approved design. Made from 100% food-grade silicone and featuring a strong suction base to help minimize messes, the plates are designed to support independent eating and everyday family routines while bringing warmth and personality to the table.

The collection includes Love-a-Lot Bear™, Cheer Bear™, Funshine Bear™, Best Friend Bear™, Wish Bear™, and Good Luck Bear™, offering families a vibrant lineup that resonates with both gift-givers and parents who grew up loving the brand. The launch aligns with seasonal gifting moments, featuring Love-a-Lot Bear™ for Valentine’s Day and Good Luck Bear™ for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. The plates are designed to mix and match, inviting families to build their own Care Bears collection.

“Care Bears are truly timeless, and their message of caring continues to resonate with new generations of families,” said Tricia Meyer, co-founder of The Clever Baby. “This collection blends that iconic charm with the modern, functional design parents need for everyday use.”

“With Caring from the Start as a guiding principle for Care Bears, supporting mealtime is a natural way to connect with families during everyday moments,” said Piper Grandinetti, Licensing Manager at Cloudco Entertainment. “The Clever Baby brings the joy and personality of Care Bears to the table through products that feel playful, practical, and relevant for today’s parents.”

The Clever Baby is best known for its viral Teether & Dispenser Duos and thoughtfully designed baby essentials that combine innovation with everyday practicality. The brand has been recognized through programs such as Target’s Forward Founders Accelerator and continues to expand its growing product line.

The Care Bears™ Silicone Suction Plate Collection marks the beginning of a broader collaboration between The Clever Baby and Care Bears, with additional products launching this spring.

About Cloudco Entertainment:

Cloudco Entertainment, a portfolio company of IVEST Consumer Partners, is a family and children’s entertainment, consumer products, and brand management company, and the owner of iconic lifestyle brands such as Care Bears™, Holly Hobbie™, Madballs™, Boy Girl Dog Cat Mouse Cheese™, Twisted Whiskers™, Buddy Thunderstruck™, and Overlord & The Underwoods™. Cloudco creates, develops, and produces multi platform entertainment franchises across all media channels, along with a wide range of consumer products and experiences that engage multi-generational fans, immersing both kids and adults in the brands they love.

About Care Bears™:

Introduced in 1982 through consumer products, greeting cards, and later a series of animated television shows and feature films, Care Bears is one of the most popular and endearing children’s properties in the world. Fans of all ages are drawn to the lovable, huggable bears from

Care-A-Lot who inspire all to have fun, share, and care. The Care Bears first appeared in their own television specials in 1983 and 1984, followed by a long-running animated TV series and the leap to the big screen in 1985-87 with The Care Bears Movie trilogy. Care Bears & Cousins, a Netflix original CGI- animated series, launched in fall 2015. In 2019, a brand-new look and mission for the Care Bears was introduced in Care Bears: Unlock the Magic, a 48 episode, 2D animated series currently airing in the US on Cartoon Network, Boomerang, and Max via its Cartoonito preschool block. With over 40 years of heartwarming adventures, Care Bears were named as “The #3 Top New Licensee Signed” by License Global Magazine in 2023.

Website: CareBears.com

YouTube: YouTube.com/CareBears

Facebook: Facebook.com/CareBears

Instagram: Instagram.com/CareBears

TikTok: Tiktok.com/@carebearsofficial

Media Contact: press@cloudcoentertainment.com

About The Clever Baby

The Clever Baby® is a parent-founded brand built from real life. Created by mom and dad of six, Tricia and Michael Meyer, the company was born from firsthand experience navigating teething, feeding, and the everyday realities of parenting. What began as one thoughtful solution to make a hard moment easier has grown into a collection of innovative essentials that combine smart design, functionality, and playful charm. From viral Teether & Dispenser Duos to collectible feeding solutions, every product is intentionally crafted to support real families in real moments - beautifully and practically.

Website: TheCleverBaby.com

Media Contact: chrissy@thecleverbaby.com

