Life Is Chill and LoveBud Announce Joint Venture to Launch Cannabis Ordering Kiosks in Senior Communities in AZ

PAYSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ally Biotech, LLC, doing business as Life Is Chill , and LoveBud , LLC announced a new joint venture to launch LoveBud kiosks featuring a curated selection of cannabis products to senior communities. This is the first program of its kind in Arizona, designed to support dispensaries with incremental revenue opportunities and to improve ordering access and education for senior independent living communities across the state.Through this joint venture, LoveBud will deploy kiosks running the Love Bud ordering platform with partnered dispensaries in select Arizona independent living communities. The kiosks will provide on-screen education to help seniors make informed choices.A core focus of the launch is serving senior communities in Arizona. The kiosk makes it easier to browse products, learn key information, especially for adults who do not have reliable transportation. Participating dispensaries must be partnered with Love Bud to support delivery access where permitted.“We are launching something Arizona has not seen yet, a kiosk experience that makes ordering simple when ordering from licensed dispensaries,” said James Watkins, CEO of LoveBud. “This creates a clear revenue opportunity for smaller dispensaries and gives customers a guided way to place orders with confidence.”“This model can improve access and education for older adults who want a straightforward, guided experience,” said Dana Lillestol, PhD., Life Is Chill’s senior education advocate. “When people can review clear product information at the point of ordering and choose delivery, it can remove common barriers and support more informed decisions.”Life Is Chill and LoveBud will carefully select the products/brands offered through the kiosks to keep the experience curated and consistent with customer needs. Additional details on initial kiosk locations and rollout timing will be announced as deployments are confirmed.About Life Is ChillLife Is Chill is the home of Chill Pills, easy-to-swallow THC softgels made for simple, consistent dosing. Life Is Chill has developed advanced, bioavailable products for the cannabis industry using proprietary Lipofusionnano-liposomal technology, designed to improve absorption and support a faster, more predictable onset. Life Is Chill is owned and operated by Ally Biotech, a science-driven company specializing in cannabis bioavailability and in-body delivery systems.About LoveBudLoveBud is a Chandler, Arizona–based cannabis technology platform founded in 2024 that enables consumers to order cannabis from licensed dispensaries for compliant delivery. The LoveBud ecosystem includes the LoveBud App marketplace, LoveBud Wallet payments platform, and integrated delivery infrastructure designed to modernize cannabis commerce for dispensaries, brands, and consumers.Media Contact:Carissa Poolcarissa@lifeischill.com

