MDC hosts several hunter education skills sessions in the Ozarks in March

WEST PLAINS, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to finish their hunter education certification in the Ozarks this March. This training session is the final step to becoming hunter education certified, and the class is designed for participants ages 11 and older. MDC staff will be hosting several events throughout the month.

March 9 from 5-9 p.m. at the Eugene Northern Community Hall: The Eugene Northern Community Hall is located at 400 West 4th Street in Rolla. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oiP.

March 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Twin Pines Conservation Education Center: Twin Pines Conservation Education Center is located at 20086 HWY 60 in Winona. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oiA.

March 22 at from 2-6 p.m. at First Southern Baptist Church: First Southern Baptist Church is located at 732 Johnson Avenue in Ava. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oim.

March 26 from 5-9 p.m. at the MDC Ozark Regional Office: The MDC Ozark Regional Office is located at 551 Joe Jones Boulevard in West Plains. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oie.

Prior to attending, participants will need to complete the knowledge portion of the certification process either online or by filling out the student manual chapter review questions. Those who choose to fill out the student manual will need to bring the booklet to the event for the instructor to review at no cost. The online knowledge portion and information about the student manuals can be found on MDC’s website at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZCt. Student manuals are also available at any MDC office.

Learn more about hunter education in Missouri at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZCt.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.