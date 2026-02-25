MDC hosts several hunter education skills sessions in southeast Missouri in March

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to finish their hunter education certification in southeast Missouri this March. This training session is the final step to becoming hunter education certified, and the class is designed for participants ages 11 and older. MDC staff will be hosting two events throughout the month.

March 6 from 6-10 p.m. at Perryville Elks Lodge: Perryville Elks Lodge is located at 921 North Perryville. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oiY.

March 28 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Farmington Elks Lodge: Farmington Elks Lodge is located at 1005 Krei Boulevard. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oiM.

Prior to attending, participants will need to complete the knowledge portion of the certification process either online or by filling out the student manual chapter review questions. Those who choose to fill out the student manual will need to bring the booklet to the event for the instructor to review at no cost. The online knowledge portion and information about the student manuals can be found on MDC’s website at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZCt. Student manuals are also available at any MDC office.

Learn more about hunter education in Missouri at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZCt.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.