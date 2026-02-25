Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Obstruction of Justice and Unlawful Trespass

 


VSP NEWS RELEASE-INCIDENT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 26A4001651

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Gorman

Station: St. Johnsbury

Contact#: (802)-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 02/24/2026 @ 1556 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Danville, VT

VIOLATION: Obstruction of Justice, Unlawful Trespass

 

ACCUSED: Matthew Laughton

AGE: 44

CITY, OF RESIDENCE: Danville, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a trespassing call in the town of Danville. Investigation revealed that Matthew Laughton (43) of Danville had committed the offenses of Obstruction of Justice and Unlawful Trespass. Laughton was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Laughton was later issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 03/02/2026 at 0830 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/02/2026 at 8:30 AM           

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Kyle Gorman

Vermont State Police

1068 US Route 5, Suite #1

Saint Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802)-748-3111

 

