St. Johnsbury Barracks / Obstruction of Justice and Unlawful Trespass
VSP NEWS RELEASE-INCIDENT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A4001651
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Gorman
Station: St. Johnsbury
Contact#: (802)-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 02/24/2026 @ 1556 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Danville, VT
VIOLATION: Obstruction of Justice, Unlawful Trespass
ACCUSED: Matthew Laughton
AGE: 44
CITY, OF RESIDENCE: Danville, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a trespassing call in the town of Danville. Investigation revealed that Matthew Laughton (43) of Danville had committed the offenses of Obstruction of Justice and Unlawful Trespass. Laughton was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Laughton was later issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 03/02/2026 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/02/2026 at 8:30 AM
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
