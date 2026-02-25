Four Bar Employees Charged After Fatal Harnett County Crash

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – The North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division (ALE) has concluded an investigation into a fatal crash in Harnett County resulting in the deaths of three individuals and critical injuries to a fourth. ALE routinely conducts criminal investigations to identify the source of alcoholic beverages provided to underage individuals, particularly in cases that result in serious injury or fatalities.

On February 14, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol notified ALE that alcohol was believed to be a contributing factor in a fatal motor vehicle collision. According to the notification, a Toyota Camry carrying three occupants crossed the center line and collided with another vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene, along with two occupants of the Camry.

A fourth person remains hospitalized. Upon receiving the notification, ALE special agents immediately initiated an investigation into the circumstances preceding the incident.

During the investigation, ALE agents determined that all three occupants of the Toyota Camry involved in the crash were served alcoholic beverages at Still Life Chapel Hill, located at 159 East Franklin Street, Suite 200. The investigation further revealed that one of the individuals served was underage.

On Wednesday, February 25, 2026, ALE agents obtained criminal summons for the following employees of Still Life Chapel Hill in connection with the incident:

Sharif Abuhatoum (ABC permittee), 47, of Greenville:

Cameron Michael Renna (Employee), 35, of Morrisville:

Anthony Tameron Wise III (Employee), 24, of Fort Bragg:

Bonnie Zhange (Employee), 21, of Asheville:

ALE has previously investigated Still Life Chapel Hill, including most recently in January 2024, following a deadly collision.

ALE will forward its investigative report to the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission for review. Following its review, the Commission will determine whether administrative action is appropriate, which may include a fine, suspension, or revocation of the business’s ABC permits.