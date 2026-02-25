Milliner’s Row Brings Made-to-Order Fascinator Hats and Kentucky Derby Headwear to Customers Nationwide

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Milliner’s Row , a Louisville, Kentucky–based small business specializing in handcrafted fascinator hats and derby hats , is spotlighting its made-to-order headwear collection for customers seeking statement pieces for the Kentucky Derby, weddings, and other special occasions. The brand creates each design using traditional millinery techniques and materials such as sinamay, feathers, silk flowers, and veiling, with a focus on refined construction and personalized styling.At its core, Milliner’s Row produces a wide range of headwear silhouettes, including headband fascinators, pillbox hats, teardrop fascinators, saucer hats, and larger statement designs. Every piece is made by hand with slight natural variation, reflecting the craftsmanship of individually produced millinery rather than mass manufacturing.For customers who want a coordinated look, Milliner’s Row also offers a one-on-one Style Consultation designed to help match headwear to outfit colors, event dress codes, and individual style preferences. By centering the process on fit, balance, and proportion, the consultation supports shoppers who may be selecting a fascinator or derby hat for the first time, as well as returning customers planning a complete race-day ensemble.“Millinery is both technical and expressive - every curve, trim, and finishing detail changes how a piece frames the face and completes an outfit,” says Amy Grammer, contact person for Milliner’s Row. “Our goal is to make the process approachable while delivering a made-to-order fascinator or derby hat that feels intentional, comfortable, and true to the wearer’s personal style.”Milliner’s Row’s online shop features a broad selection of handmade fascinators and derby hats, with style groupings that help customers narrow options by shape and occasion. The collection includes headband fascinators, pillbox and teardrop styles, saucer fascinators, and large derby hats, providing multiple levels of coverage and visual impact depending on the event and outfit.In addition to serving online customers, Milliner’s Row notes that products are also available through select retail partners in the Louisville area, expanding access for local shoppers who prefer an in-person purchase experience.For more information, please visit https://millinersrow.com/ About Milliner’s RowMilliner’s Row is a Louisville, Kentucky–based small business that handcrafts fascinator hats and derby hats. Each piece is made to order using traditional millinery techniques and materials such as sinamay, feathers, silk flowers, and veiling. The brand specializes in headband fascinators, pillbox hats, teardrop fascinators, saucer hats, and large statement designs. Customers can book a Style Consultation for a fully custom design matched to their outfit. Products are available online and through select retail partners in the Louisville area.

