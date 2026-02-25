New Survey Reveals Critical Gaps in Biomarker Testing Awareness Among Japanese American Cancer Patients

Survey findings highlight need for improved education and access to precision medicine in the Japanese American community

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Colon Cancer Association (GCCA), as part of its Japanese American Initiative, today announced results from a survey, funded by Genentech, examining biomarker testing awareness and utilization among Japanese American cancer patients and caregivers. The findings reveal significant gaps in understanding and access to this crucial aspect of precision medicine.The survey, which gathered responses from people diagnosed with cancer as well as caregivers, found that nearly 40% of respondents reported not having biomarker testing, while an additional 30% were unsure whether they had been tested. This lack of clarity represents a concerning barrier to accessing personalized treatment options that biomarker testing can provide.Key Survey Findings:Among the respondents:• 70% were cancer survivors, 15% were current caregivers, and 14% were caregivers of individuals who passed away from cancer• Breast cancer was the most common diagnosis (58%), followed by stomach cancer (13%), prostate cancer (8%) and colorectal cancer (8%)• Only 30% confirmed having biomarker testing, while 39% reported not having it and 30% were unsure• Of those who did have biomarker testing, 59% reported it affected their treatment, however only 47% reported waiting for biomarker testing before starting treatment• Only 44% learned about biomarkers from their oncologist or physician, while 37% reported learning about biomarkers from none of the listed sources, confirming there is great opportunity to fill the patient education gap"These results underscore a critical need for improved patient education and physician-patient communication about biomarker testing," said Nicole Sheahan, GCCA President. "Biomarker testing can be life-changing, identifying targeted therapies that may be more effective and have fewer side effects than traditional treatments. Every cancer patient deserves to understand this option."The survey also revealed encouraging signs among those who did receive testing. Of the respondents who had biomarker testing, 82% reported understanding their results and having them discussed with their healthcare team. "This survey represents an important first step in understanding the barriers Japanese American cancer patients face in accessing precision medicine," added Ms. Sheahan. "We are committed to using these findings to develop targeted educational resources and advocate for improved access to biomarker testing in this community.""These findings highlight the urgent necessity of meeting patients where they are -- not just clinically, but culturally. These results serve as a reminder that we have to act with urgency to address barriers to care for patients who are underserved and marginalized,” said Quita Highsmith, Vice President and Head of the Population Health Center of Excellence, Genentech. “At Genentech’s Population Health Center of Excellence, we are looking to address gaps in care. The work GCCA has done here is a prime example of how integrating science and community partnership can improve clinical outcomes and ensure innovations reach more patients in more communities.”GCCA plans to use these findings to develop culturally appropriate educational materials and work with healthcare providers to ensure Japanese American patients are informed about and offered biomarker testing when appropriate.About the Survey:The survey was conducted as part of GCCA's Japanese American Initiative and included cancer patients and caregivers primarily from the Japanese American community. Participants represented various cancer types and stages, with year of diagnosis ranging from 2001 to 2024.The Japanese American Cancer Biomarker Survey and Japanese American initiative were made possible by support from Genentech.About the Global Colon Cancer Association:The Global Colon Cancer Association (GCCA) advocates for equitable access to quality colorectal cancer screenings, testing, treatments, and care, because where you live should not determine whether you can prevent or survive colorectal cancer. As both a membership-based umbrella organization and a direct patient advocacy organization, GCCA works toward this goal by amplifying and supporting the efforts of our member organizations, by developing adaptable advocacy and educational materials for our members, and by conducting our own advocacy, education, and initiatives that ensure patients are at the heart of all policy discussions. For more information about the Global Colon Cancer Association, please visit www.globalcca.org

