State Auditor Julie Blaha Joins State Fiscal Officers to Sound Alarm on Trump's Illegal Tariffs Harming Families, Businesses and State Budgets - February 25, 2026

State Auditor Julie Blaha Joins State Fiscal Officers to Sound Alarm on Trump's Illegal Tariffs Harming Families, Businesses and State Budgets

“Where is the tariff money going, and what’s the plan?” said State Auditor Julie Blaha. “We’re told tariffs will strengthen the economy, but right now it’s taxpayers and small businesses paying the price. And courts have now made it clear there are constitutional limits on that authority.”

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha will join For the Long Term on Thursday, Feb. 26 at 10:30 a.m. CST for a press call [RSVP HERE] addressing concerns about across-the-board tariffs and their impact on state budgets and families. The call will coincide with the public release of a letter to the Trump administration urging it to refrain from implementing tariffs without congressional authorization and to establish a mechanism to reimburse taxpayers and businesses for unconstitutional tariffs.

Speakers will highlight how broad tariff policies threaten to increase costs for state governments, raise prices for families and small businesses, strain state budgets already managing competing priorities and create economic uncertainty that undermines responsible fiscal planning at the state level.

What:

Who:

Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha

Maryland State Comptroller Brooke Lierman

Connecticut State Treasurer Erick Russell

Colorado State Treasurer Dave Young

Dave Wallack, Executive Director of For the Long Term

When:

Thursday, Feb. 26, at 10:30 a.m. CST

RSVP:

To attend the press call, RSVP by clicking HERE.