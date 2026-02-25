Submit Release
Eddie Challenges Fort Bend Muslims to Vote Early and Show Up as a Serious Civic Community

The time for slogans is over. Fort Bend needs action, accountability, and a leader prepared to get to work on day one.

We need smarter leadership in Fort Bend County

Eddie challenged Fort Bend Muslims to vote and build real civic influence, citing community growth and multiple Muslim candidates on the ballot.

Whether you vote or not is public record. Only who you voted for is private.”
— Eddie Sajjad
MISSOURI CITY, TX, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eddie Sajjad, a candidate for Fort Bend County Judge in the Democratic primary election, today challenged Muslim voters across Fort Bend County to increase turnout and make voting a community priority.

Eddie said Fort Bend has a large and growing Muslim community, but participation has not consistently matched the community’s size or visibility. He said that gap has real consequences in local government.

“Whether you vote or not is public record,” said Eddie. “How you vote is private. If we want our community taken seriously, we have to show that we show up.”

Eddie said the call is especially relevant this cycle because, according to the campaign, there are 10 Muslim candidates on the Democratic ballot in Fort Bend County. Eddie encouraged voters to support qualified candidates and to treat civic participation as a responsibility, not a suggestion.

“This should be a moment of pride and discipline,” Eddie said. “Ten Muslim candidates on the ballot means our community is stepping forward. Now the community has to step up.”

Eddie said the goal is to spark real conversations in the places where community decisions actually happen: family gatherings, masjid parking lots, WhatsApp groups, and community events. He encouraged eligible voters to stop assuming someone else will carry the load.

“Do not wait for everyone else to fix it,” Eddie said. “Do the right thing. Vote early. Bring someone with you. Then talk about it and get two more people to vote.”

A community voting challenge
Eddie encouraged Muslim voters to take three steps before Friday:

1. Vote early before Feb. 27
2. Bring two eligible voters with you
3. Start one conversation today about the ballot and qualified candidates

Conversation starters for community gatherings
Eddie encouraged community members to ask:

* “Have you voted yet?”
* “Do you know which Muslim candidates are on the ballot?”
* “Which candidates have real plans and the experience to deliver?”

Key Dates
Early Voting Ends: Friday, February 27, 2026
Election Day: Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Learn More
Residents can review campaign priorities and get voting updates at https://eddieforfb.com

About Eddie Sajjad
Eddie Sajjad is a Houston-area entrepreneur and longtime Fort Bend County community member running for Fort Bend County Judge. His campaign focuses on accountability, transparency, operational excellence, and practical solutions that improve everyday life for residents.

Fort Bend deserves more than speeches and slogans — it deserves a plan.

