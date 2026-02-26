National Women's Soccer League and Syracuse University Announce Educational Program for Players, Alumni, and Families

Syracuse University teams with NWSL to provide educational opportunities

Syracuse University and NWSL are partnering to expand flexible, high‑quality educational opportunities for players, alumni, families, and league staff.

Our online programs offer the perfect balance of flexibility, extensive academic support, and real-world applicability without compromising the demands of careers or personal circumstances” — Jeremy Jordan, Falk College Dean

SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and Syracuse University today have launched a new program to provide current and former players and their families with access to market-relevant online degrees, certificates, and career development opportunities through the University’s nationally ranked online degree and certificate programs.

• New NWSL–Syracuse partnership expands online degrees and certificates to players, families, and staff.

• Designed for the demanding schedules of professional athletes.

• Syracuse is the nation’s leader in educating pros across many sports.

• Options include Falk, Whitman, Newhouse, and CPS programs.

This collaboration will empower National Women's Soccer League players and their families—as well as League and club staff and their families—to pursue customized degree programs and professional development resources designed for the unique demands of professional athletes.

With a shared vision of supporting professional development and expanding opportunities across the NWSL ecosystem, the initiative creates flexible pathways for a variety of academic offerings. Programs will draw on the expertise of Syracuse’s renowned schools and colleges,

including the Falk College of Sport, the Whitman School of Management, the Newhouse School of Public Communications, and College of Professional Studies (CPS).

“Our mission at the NWSL has always been to champion our athletes not just as players, but as people with diverse ambitions and bright futures," said Briana Gilmartin, NWSL League Player Partner. “This collaboration with Syracuse University provides a critical bridge to success for our current stars, our storied alumni, and their families. Furthermore, by extending these elite educational resources to our internal league and club staff, we are reinforcing our commitment to professional excellence across the entire NWSL ecosystem. We are proud to offer a pathway that turns ambition into tangible skill development, fueling the goals of our community on and off the pitch.”

Opportunities created through this initiative include:

• Flexible, 100 percent online degrees and certificates.

• Pre-academic English language program.

• Credit transfer assessment.

• Career-focused programs in business, project management, leadership, and sport analytics, among others.

• Dedicated online student support.

“My fellow deans and I are excited to partner with the National Women’s Soccer League to provide the Syracuse University experience to current and former players and their family members who are interested in pursuing our robust academic offerings,” said Falk College Dean Jeremy Jordan, who earlier this year helped establish similar partnerships with MLS and NHL. “For athletes and professionals with unpredictable schedules, our online programs offer the perfect balance of flexibility, extensive academic support, and real-world applicability–all without compromising the demands of their careers or personal circumstances.”

Educational offerings will be accessible online, on campus, and at Syracuse’s “away” centers in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles. Dedicated admission specialists and academic advisors will work with each participant to tailor academic pathways aligned with their goals.

For more information regarding NWSL’s partnership with Syracuse University, visit professionalstudies.syracuse.edu/nwsl.

About the NWSL

Headquartered in New York City, the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL)—celebrating its 14th season in 2026—features 16 clubs throughout the United States. As the fastest-growing professional sports league in the world, the NWSL showcases the highest concentration of international stars and U.S. Women’s National Team icons. Fans can watch NWSL matches across a premier primary media rights distribution network including CBS Sports, ESPN, Prime Video, and Scripps Sports (ION), Victory+, as well as NWSL+, the league’s direct-to-consumer streaming platform. This expansive broadcast footprint provides fans with unprecedented access to the most competitive league in women’s global soccer. For more information about the NWSL, visit NWSLsoccer.com.

About Syracuse University

Syracuse University is a private research university that advances knowledge across disciplines to drive breakthrough discoveries and breakout leadership. Our collection of 13 schools and colleges with over 200 customizable majors closes the gap between education and action, so students can take on the world. In and beyond the classroom, we connect people, perspectives, and practices to solve interconnected challenges with interdisciplinary approaches. Together, we’re a powerful community that moves ideas, individuals, and impact beyond what’s possible.

