DHSS, DNREC Reopen PFAS Awareness and Outreach Grant Opportunity Through March 27

Grants Supported by Delaware’s PFAS Settlement Funds Are Focused on Underserved Communities

The Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) and the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) have reopened a grant opportunity for projects that will increase awareness of and outreach about PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) in Delaware. Community-based organizations are encouraged to submit applications for “Community Environmental Justice and Equity” projects located near historic industrial and manufacturing areas, or areas known or suspected to be impacted by PFAS contamination.

Applications for grant projects must be received by 11:59 p.m. EDT, Friday, March 27.

Only Delaware organizations, individuals and local governments serving within the State of Delaware are eligible to apply for the PFAS Awareness and Outreach Grant Program. The grants, using Delaware PFAS Settlement Funds, are intended to support several projects statewide, with a focus on underserved communities.

The PFAS outreach grant opportunity, announced by DHSS last November, and via webinar that introduced the grant program, is funded through DHSS using the state’s PFAS Settlement Funds. The webinar also presents subject matter experts from DHSS and DNREC explaining how to complete the grant application process.

More information about the PFAS awareness and outreach grant program can be found at the de.gov/pfas webpage, including the guides and application for the grants, and also covers what kinds of projects qualify for grant funding and the organizations eligible for receiving the grants. Frequently-asked questions and answers also can be found on the DNREC website.

The email address for submitting a grant application and supporting documentation is pfas_grants@delaware.gov.

