The Living Legends Foundation Program Presents the 13th A.D. Washington Golf Tournament in ATL on April 18, 2026

Honoring Legacy. Investing in the Future. The LLF Scholarship Fund Supports Black College Students Pursuing Careers in Music, Media, and Entertainment

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Living Legends Foundation, Inc. (LLF) is empowering the next generation of leaders one swing at a time. LLF is excited to announce the 13th A.D. Washington Golf Tournament, set to take place on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at the beautiful Crystal Lake Golf & Country Club, 100 Crystal Lake Blvd, Hampton, GA (Greater Atlanta Area). Gather your clubs and bring your best golf gear. Registration opens at 8:00 a.m., with a shotgun start at 9:30 a.m. Featured contests include the $100,000 Shootout and the Putting Contest to win a prize package to Super Bowl LXI in 2027. Dive into more tournament details and sign up for an unforgettable experience. To register, click here The Foundation is honored to welcome Greg Street of WVEE/V-103 Atlanta as Honorary Chairperson. A respected voice in urban radio with more than two decades of influence, Street continues to champion initiatives that uplift the next generation of industry leaders.Serving as Celebrity Chairperson is Jay Will, an actor known for his role in the hit Paramount+ series Tulsa King. His involvement reflects the Foundation’s ongoing commitment to bridging generations across music and entertainment.This highly anticipated annual event brings together music, media, and entertainment professionals, community leaders, and golf enthusiasts for a day of spirited competition, meaningful networking, and charitable impact. Proceeds from the tournament directly support The Living Legends Scholarship Program, which provides financial assistance to Black college students attending accredited institutions who are pursuing careers in the music industry, with concentrations in marketing, communications, distribution, and music-affiliated areas of entertainment.Individual player registration is $160, and foursomes are available for $550.Leading the tournament’s continued growth is Sam Weaver, Chairman of LLF’s Golf Committee and founder of Sam Weaver Media. A respected radio consultant and music industry strategist, Weaver has spent decades shaping programming, branding, and talent strategy across major markets. His longstanding commitment to mentorship and industry advancement has helped elevate the tournament into one of the Foundation’s signature fundraising events.Weaver shares, “Each year, this tournament represents more than a day on the course — it’s an opportunity for our industry to come together and invest in the next generation. Supporting Black college students who aspire to build careers behind the scenes in music, media, and entertainment ensures that our business continues to grow with diverse, innovative leaders at the helm.”Each year, the A.D. Washington Golf Tournament reinforces LLF’s mission to cultivate future leaders behind the scenes of the entertainment industry. A.D. Washington was one of the most successful Black music executives of his time, instrumental in shaping the careers of iconic artists including New Edition, Bobby Brown, Jodeci, Teddy Riley, Guy, and Patti LaBelle, among many others. He also served as Chairman of the LLF for what was a record 12 years, helping to expand the Foundation’s reach and impact. By investing in students who aspire to shape marketing campaigns, lead communications strategy, and innovate music distribution, the Foundation ensures that the next wave of executives and creatives are equipped to thrive.For more details about the Living Legends Foundation and its impactful work, please visit livinglegendsfoundation.com and connect with us on Instagram, Facebook, X LinkedIn, and YouTube. Join us as we drive the future of entertainment forward – one hole at a time!Media Contact:Jalila LarsuelC/o The Living Legends Foundationjlmediapr@gmail.comABOUT THE LIVING LEGENDS FOUNDATION, Inc.Founded in 1991 and incorporated in 1992, the Living Legends FoundationInc, is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit, tax-exempt organization and has been funded primarily with corporate contributions and individual donations. The 35-year-old organization has expanded its mission to assist those who have served the music industry and who have a confirmable need. This assistance is provided in a manner that maintains the dignity of those who may receive financial help. Many former music industry employees worked during a time when 401Ks and retirement packages were not available – and even today, in this era of downsizing and mergers, the uncertainty of career stability within the industry has grown.

