Cruikshank Realty Releases New Land Investment Ebook Reinforcing its Role as a Regional Authority Across SE Colorado

Cover of Gene Cruikshank's new ebook, The Smart Investor's Guide to Land in Southeastern Colorado & Western Colorado

The ebook provides grounded insights on land pricing, trends, and investment strategy across the High Plains, including Southeastern Colorado & Western Kansas.

Real land decisions aren’t made off headlines or guesswork. They’re made by understanding the ground, the water, the local rules, and the long-term realities of the region.” — Gene Cruikshank

LAMAR, CO, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cruikshank Realty, a long-established land brokerage serving Southeastern Colorado and Western Kansas, announced the release of its new ebook, The Smart Investor’s Guide to Land in Southeastern Colorado & Western Kansas, now available online. Authored by Gene Cruikshank, founder of Cruikshank Realty, the book draws on decades of hands-on experience in agricultural, ranch, and land transactions across Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. The guide is designed to help investors, landowners, and buyers better understand the unique dynamics of High Plains land—from water rights and CRP programs to zoning, soil productivity, and long-term value drivers.“This book reflects the same approach we bring to every transaction,” said Cruikshank. “Real land decisions aren’t made off headlines or guesswork. They’re made by understanding the ground, the water, the local rules, and the long-term realities of the region. We also intentionally made this a quick read, so people can get clear, practical insight without having to work through a textbook.”The Smart Investor’s Guide outlines ten key considerations that can materially impact land value and performance, including water rights, tax treatment, access and utilities, financing, and timing. Rather than offering theory, the book draws directly from Cruikshank Realty’s work on complex land transactions throughout the region.Over the years, the firm has been involved in numerous notable land and ranch sales throughout the region, including the 8,954 acre Cat Creek Ranch in Lamar, CO and 6,332 acre Frye Farm in Keyes, OK, among several others.As part of its brokerage services, Cruikshank Realty provides property valuations across a wide range of asset types, including farm and ranch land, recreational and transitional land, commercial properties, and residential properties. Whether a landowner is curious what their property may be worth, an investor is evaluating a potential acquisition, or a buyer is considering entry into the land market, the firm emphasizes informed decision-making backed by local expertise.The release of the e-book also reflects Cruikshank Realty’s broader commitment to education and professionalism in land brokerage. In addition to working with investors and landowners, the firm is actively seeking experienced and motivated land brokers interested in joining a company committed to integrity and providing a high level of service. The Smart Investor’s Guide to Land in Southeastern Colorado & Western Kansas is now available digitally through Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes and Noble, and the company’s website.To learn more, request a property valuation , explore investment opportunities, or inquire about joining the Cruikshank Realty team, visit www.2cr2.com About Cruikshank Realty Founded in the mid-1980s, Cruikshank Realty is a land-focused brokerage headquartered in Lamar, Colorado. Serving Southeastern Colorado and Western Kansas—along with parts of New Mexico and Oklahoma—the firm specializes in farm, ranch, recreational, and investment land transactions. Known for its deep local knowledge, integrity-driven culture, and expertise in water rights and agricultural valuation, Cruikshank Realty continues to serve landowners, investors, and communities across the High Plains.

