Successful Implementation of the “Working in a Multilingual Environment” Course in All Six Official UN Languages

24 February 2026, Geneva, Switzerland - The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) partnered with the United Nations Offices at Geneva, Vienna and Nairobi to develop an online course on “Working in a Multilingual Environment” in all six official United Nations languages: Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian and Spanish.

This five-hour course was designed to equip speakers with the key skills needed to make the most effective use of interpretation as a powerful communication tool. It covered the linguistic and technical steps required to facilitate smooth and productive interaction between speakers and interpreters, ensuring that messages are conveyed fully and faithfully to multilingual audiences.

Upon completion of the course, participants were better positioned to use communication tools effectively in meetings, including interpretation; to select appropriate delivery methods to ensure their messages are clearly understood; and to anticipate potential delivery and interpretation challenges, as well as ways to prevent them.

The self-paced course, which was held in March and September 2025, was an outstanding success, recording 2,650 enrolments across all language versions. Completion rates were strong, with over 800 participants successfully completing the course and obtaining certification.

UNITAR extends its sincere appreciation to the interpreters, translators and technicians at the United Nations Offices at Geneva (UNOG), Nairobi (UNON) and Vienna (UNOV), whose expertise and dedication made this initiative possible.