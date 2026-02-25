Petroliana, Aviation & Iconic Advertising Lead Miller & Miller's Two Online Sessions, March 7th

Westway Lockheed L-1011 TriStar 1:36 cutaway floor model, made in England for the Canadian market. Estimate: CA$12,000–$16,000. Canadian 1930s Supertest double-sided porcelain service station sign, 5 feet in diameter. Estimate: CA$12,000–$15,000. Canadian 1930s Ford Genuine Parts V8 double-sided porcelain dealer sign. Estimate: CA$12,000–$15,000.

Rare aviation cutaway display models, investment-grade Canadian petroliana, and vintage advertising thermometers headline two March 7 auctions

For the first time, his collection hits the public market, and collectors will immediately recognize the quality, rarity, and visual strength of the material” — Ethan Miller

NEW HAMBURG, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A monumental Westway Lockheed L-1011 TriStar cutaway floor model produced for Air Canada; a six-foot Westway Boeing 747 KLM cutaway display model; a commanding Supertest Gasoline double-sided porcelain sign; and a rare Ford Genuine Parts V8 dealer sign will headline two online-only auction sessions on Saturday, March 7, presented by Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd.The day begins at 9:00 a.m. Eastern with Petroliana, Aviation & Advertising | Featuring the Steve Rounds Collection, a tightly curated sale bringing together high-impact Canadian petroliana, museum-quality aviation display models, and early advertising rarities assembled over decades by noted collector Steve Rounds. That evening at 6:00 p.m., the focus shifts to Advertising Thermometers, an online-only session offering a diverse and visually engaging group of vintage examples spanning general store, soda, automotive, breweriana, and agricultural themes.The morning auction comprises 216 lots and is anchored by two exceptional professional exhibition aircraft models manufactured by Westway Models of London, long regarded as the premier name in large-scale aviation display production. Leading the session is Lot 1174, a monumental 1:36 scale Lockheed L-1011 TriStar cutaway model made in England for the Canadian market in the 1980s. Originally commissioned for prominent airline headquarters or flagship travel bureaus, the fibreglass model reveals the aircraft’s inner workings with extraordinary detail and visual impact. Measuring 60 inches in length with a 52-inch wingspan, it stands as a centrepiece example of mid-century industrial modeling and is the expected top achiever of the sale, estimated at CA$12,000–$16,000.Also commanding attention is Lot 1143, a six-foot 1:36 scale Boeing 747 cutaway display model produced in 1969 for KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. Manufactured by Westway for high-profile promotional use, the model exemplifies the craftsmanship and ambition of the jet-age era and remains a museum-quality survivor, estimated at CA$12,000–$15,000.Anchoring the petroliana portion of the sale is an outstanding group of Canadian service-station advertising from the 1920s through the 1940s, prized for bold graphics, scale, and national identity. Lot 1180 is a Canadian 1930s Supertest Gasoline double-sided porcelain sign measuring five feet in diameter, retaining its original aluminum frame and displaying the iconic maple leaf emblem that positioned Supertest as “Canada’s All-Canadian Company.” Authenticated by The Authentication Company and graded 8.5/8.5, the sign carries an estimate of CA$12,000–$15,000.Equally compelling is Lot 1194, a rare Canadian 1930s Ford Genuine Parts V8 double-sided porcelain dealer sign celebrating the revolutionary V8 engine introduced in 1932. Produced in limited numbers for a relatively small network of Canadian dealerships, the sign reflects one of the most important technological shifts in automotive history and remains a scarce survivor, authenticated and estimated at CA$12,000–$15,000.Additional highlights from the Steve Rounds Collection include Lot 1184, a large 1940s White Rose Gasoline six-foot double-sided porcelain service-station sign marked “P&M Orillia,” noted for excellent colour and gloss despite honest service wear, estimated at CA$10,000–$13,000; and Lot 1153, a charming and seldom-seen Canadian 1920s White Rose En-Ar-Co “Slate Boy” single-sided painted wood sign. Depicting the firm’s life-sized mascot holding a chalkboard intended for rotating epigrams, the piece retains its original paint, mounting hardware, and frame, and is expected to realize CA$8,000–$12,000.“Steve Rounds found most of his signs in primary sources using his keen eye and persistence,” said Ethan Miller, CEO of Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. “Sometimes he would call an owner 20 times before a sign became available. Now, for the first time, his collection hits the public market, and collectors will immediately recognize the quality, rarity, and visual strength of the material.”The evening Advertising Thermometers auction , beginning at 6:00 p.m. Eastern, features 120 lots and brings together a wide range of vintage examples known for their graphic appeal and compact display presence. Highlights include Lot 2001, a trio of American 1960s reverse-painted glass soda thermometers from Rock Spring, Frank’s, and Flynn Beverages, estimated at CA$600–$900; and Lot 2011, a group of American 1970s Gilbey’s Gin and Vodka thermometers produced by National Advertising Products, also estimated at CA$600–$900.Both March 7 auctions are online-only. The 9:00 a.m. session will include a live webcast, allowing bidders to watch lots close in real time, while the 6:00 p.m. thermometer sale will close sequentially without a webcast. Internet bidding is available directly through Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd., as well as on LiveAuctioneers. Phone and absentee bids are also accepted for the morning sale.Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. is Canada’s trusted seller of high-value collections and continues to accept quality consignments. The firm specializes in watches, art, antiques, and important collectibles, providing collectors with a trusted place to buy and sell.To consign a single piece, an estate, or an entire collection, call (519) 573-3710 or email info@millerandmillerauctions.com. To learn more about the March 7 auctions, visit www.MillerandMillerAuctions.com

