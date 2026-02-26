Sanjay Puri in Conversation with Prith Banerjee on CAIO Connect Podcast: Making AI Real for India and the World

CAIO Connect Podcast Prith Banerjee, Senior Vice President of Innovation at Synopsys, with Sanajy Puri, President of CAIO Connect

Synopsys's Prith Banerjee joins the CAIO Connect Podcast to explore how Physical AI, digital twins, and application-layer innovation can democratize AI for all.

AI is a fantastic technology—as important as electrification—but it is so powerful that it is a risk in using it in a wrong way.” — Prith Banerjee

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What does it take to make AI real — not just powerful, but practical?That question anchored a compelling live conversation between Prith Banerjee , Senior Vice President of Innovation at Synopsys, and host Sanjay Puri at the India Innovation Impact Summit. Broadcast on the CAIO Connect Podcast , the discussion moved seamlessly from semiconductor design to farmers in rural India — and made a powerful case for inclusive AI.Banerjee’s thesis was simple but ambitious: India built digital public infrastructure like Aadhaar and UPI that transformed financial inclusion. Now it has the opportunity to build an AI layer on top of that foundation — one that serves 1.5 billion people.From Chips to Intelligent SystemsA major part of the conversation on the CAIO Connect Podcast focused on the strategic logic behind Synopsys’ acquisition of ANSYS. Historically, Synopsys powered the design of the world’s most advanced semiconductor chips. But today, chips don’t exist in isolation. They power complex, software-defined systems — autonomous vehicles, aircraft, robots, spacecraft.ANSYS brought deep physical simulation capabilities. Together, the combined company can now model not just the chip, but the entire system: the software running on it, the physics surrounding it, and the real-world environment in which it operates.As Prith Banerjee explained to Sanjay Puri, the industry is moving from designing the “brain” of a machine to optimizing the entire organism. That means digital twins of semiconductor fabs, full mission simulations for spacecraft, and integrated modeling for software-defined vehicles.What Is Physical AI?One of the most fascinating parts of Prith Banerjee’s appearance on the CAIO Connect Podcast was his explanation of “physical AI.”Traditional large language models use words as tokens. Image models use pixels. Video models use frames.Physical AI goes further.It uses real-world variables — pressure, temperature, airflow, electromagnetic fields, 3D spatial dynamics — as training inputs. These are often referred to as “world models.” Instead of just predicting text, physical AI learns how reality behaves.Through high-fidelity simulation, companies like Synopsys can generate synthetic physics-based data to train robots, autonomous systems, and AI-driven machines — without having to measure every physical variable in the real world.This represents the next frontier of embodied intelligence.The Five-Layer OpportunityDuring the conversation with Sanjay Puri, Prith Banerjee outlined the AI ecosystem as a five-layer stack:* Infrastructure (GPUs)* Cloud platforms* Foundation model builders* Workflow and agentic AI* ApplicationsHis advice to entrepreneurs — especially in India — was clear: don’t compete at the infrastructure layer. Instead, build at the application layer.Create AI solutions for farmers optimizing crop yields. Develop AI tutors for children in rural villages who cannot afford private coaching. Build AI diagnostic tools to assist doctors in underserved areas.Each use case may be a million-dollar opportunity. But there are millions of such use cases. Multiply that out, and you begin to see a trillion-dollar opportunity sitting at the application layer.AI for Everyone — ResponsiblyPrith Banerjee closed his conversation on the CAIO Connect Podcast with a policy message. AI, he said, is as transformative as electrification — but like nuclear power, it must be governed responsibly.Governments need frameworks to prevent misuse. At the same time, AI cannot become a tool accessible only to the elite.Just as Aadhaar enabled financial participation on a national scale, AI must be made universally available — especially across the Global South.In the end, as Prith Banerjee emphasized to Sanjay Puri, the real measure of AI’s success won’t be model size or valuation.It will be whether it makes a tangible difference in the life of a farmer, a child, or a patient.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.