Industry Leaders Call for NFPA Standards Update to Reflect Modern Fire Risks and Commercial Kitchen Demands

A fire suppersion installed on a restaurant hood at a local NYC eatery A Filta Kleen Hood Cleaning Specialist Cleaning a Commercial Air-Duct. A commercial hood cleaning expert from filta kleen cleaning a restaurant hood

In a city where skyscrapers meet curbside diners, commercial cooking is on the rise and industry experts say our fire safety codes are stuck in the past.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a city where skyscrapers meet curbside diners, commercial cooking is on the rise and industry experts say our fire safety codes are stuck in the past. Filta Kleen Co., the Brooklyn-based kitchen exhaust and grease management specialist, today urged an update to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) standards, arguing that society and technology have outpaced the codes. “We’re still working under rules that were set when telephones were landlines and Model Ts still roamed the streets,” said Filta Kleen technician Tony “Bobby” Russo, a veteran of hundreds of New York restaurant installs and repairs. “Back then, the population was a fraction of what it is now, and nobody was chowing down on flat-top grills and deep fryers every day. We need NFPA to catch up to the way people cook today.”The NFPA was founded in 1896 one hundred thirty years ago with a mission to codify fire safety. Filta Kleen’s staff note that the most widely used restaurant code, NFPA 96 (Ventilation Control and Fire Protection of Commercial Cooking Operations), was first published in 1971 and has seen only periodic updates. In the interim, New York City’s population grew from roughly 75,000 in 1896 to over 8 million today, and the U.S. population has quadrupled since 1900. Likewise, the foodservice industry has expanded explosively: the number of U.S. restaurants is now well over one million (versus virtually none in the 19th century), and Americans consume a record amount of prepared foods. “Think about it: every year there are more diners and more cooking going on than ever before,” said Michael Hernandez, Filta Kleen’s service manager. “Calories-per-day per person, number of meals at restaurants – all that has jumped. So has the grease. If the NFPA code were a car, it’d be due for a complete engine overhaul by now.”Evidence suggests that kitchen fires remain a leading risk. According to NFPA research, cooking equipment is the leading cause of fires in eating and drinking establishments, accounting for the majority of restaurant fire incidents. NYC media reports have shown dozens of restaurant fire closures each year attributed to overheated hoods, clogged ducts and malfunctioning suppression systems. Filta Kleen technicians witness the aftermath firsthand: “The kitchen isn’t just another room, it’s a furnace with a gourmet twist,” said Sara Kaplan, Filta Kleen’s technical director. “We’ve all seen the grease that builds up over years – it’s like concrete. When there’s a fire, it spreads through the ducts so fast you can’t even holler ‘Shut it down!’ before it’s outta control.” NFPA 96 currently requires cleaning to “bare metal” grease levels and quarterly inspections, but Kaplan argues that the guideline should be more granular: “In a packed Midtown diner on a Friday night, you’re cooking double what the code assumes. Maybe we should require more frequent cleanings or newer tech filters.”Technology advances also warrant new code language. In the decades since NFPA 96’s inception, fire suppression systems have evolved. New wet-chemical extinguishers, water-mist systems, and high-tech clean-agent systems (like NOVEC 1230 replacing old halons and HFCs) are now common, but local code still trails in integration. “We had a recent install with a water-mist hood suppression system – that’s literally in the builders guide, but you won’t find it mentioned in the 1970s-era code book,” noted Alex Rivera, Filta Kleen’s installation supervisor. Rivera adds that automated kitchen shutdowns, digital flame sensors, and app-controlled alarms are now being installed, yet the NFPA standards do not fully address how these should be implemented or tested. “It’s crazy: the code talks about pipe diameters and shelf heights, but nothing about airflow sensors or networked shutdowns,” he said. “Car makers update safety regulations every time they release a new model; we need NFPA to do the same for kitchens.”Population growth is only part of the story. Americans’ cooking habits have changed dramatically. The prevalence of 24/7 cooking, international cuisines, and high-powered appliances means hoods see far more grease and higher heat loads than before. A study by the USDA shows per-capita food consumption has risen about 25% since 2000. Meanwhile, energy use in restaurants (much tied to cooking) has climbed even faster. More gas burners and bigger commercial hoods mean increased ventilation demand. Yet the NFPA standard still assumes restaurant hood captures based on outmoded formulas. Filta Kleen reports that restaurants increasingly use premium fans and filters, but these innovations aren’t addressed in the code. “It’s like telling a Corvette engine to run on Model T instructions,” joked Juan Martinez, a Filta Kleen technician. “We’ve got turbo-charged cooking now, and the rules should know it.”Some cite statistical justifications for overhaul. For instance, one recent industry analysis found that reported structural fire losses in eating places have not decreased significantly over the last decade, despite strict codes. In New York City alone, several prominent restaurant fires (including a 2024 SoHo blaze that spread through an old ventilation shaft) have reignited calls for stricter safety rules. Filta Kleen’s estimates suggest that the average NYC kitchen hood now develops grease at twice the rate it did 20 years ago, thanks to more frying and all-day cooking. “Those numbers may not be in any textbook yet,” said Hernandez, “but we live by them. We clean more panels, replace more motors, and still the code’s barely changed. Something’s gotta give.”Critics might say NFPA does update regularly and the NFPA 96 did recieve a 2021 revision – but industry veterans note that the revision cycle is too slow given how fast restaurants innovate. Today’s commercial kitchens sometimes integrate state-of-the-art sensors, IoT monitoring, and high-elevation flame retardants that older standards don’t cover. Filta Kleen chief engineer Maria Santos calls this mismatch “a recipe for complacency.” Santos points out that NFPA itself was originally formed to stop destructive property fires in factories, but now the biggest fire threats in cities are kitchens and wildfires, not textile mills. “The people writing these codes have a tough job, but they should consider the front-line reality. We’ve got hood designs and suppression agents today that NFPA folks in the 1980s could never have imagined. Why not write new rules so the next generation doesn’t learn from the same tragedies we did?”Another area for update is fire-suppression agents. Environmental regulations have already banned some older gases, pushing restaurants to use newer chemistries like 3M’s FK-5-1-12 (sold under “Novec 1230”) or hybrid systems. Yet NFPA 2001 (clean agent standard) and other codes lag behind these changes. Filta Kleen sales manager Eric Lee notes that many restaurants are confused about which agents they can legally use. “EPA’s SNAP program phased out a lot of stuff, so half of our clients have discontinued agents,” Lee said. “The codes should reflect that push to greener agents, but more importantly, it should standardize how we retrofit older systems. Right now you pretty much get a different answer from each installer. We need NFPA to set a clear path for, say, upgrading an old FM-200 system to Novec or water mist.”Seasoned Filta Kleen techs also emphasize training and staffing issues. NFPA 96’s language on required cleansers and user training is minimal; it assumes operators know how to maintain grease filters and hoods. But with high turnover in restaurants and a workforce that’s more diverse than ever, language and training standards should evolve. “We see operators who barely speak English, running multi-million-dollar kitchens. The code should push for regular, certified training so they know what to watch for,” says Ricardo Lopez, a bilingual Filta Kleen inspector. “One misstep with a vent can spark a city block of fires. Yet NFPA’s focus is more on hardware than on people.”To make its case, Filta Kleen commissioned a small survey of NYC restaurants. The results were telling: 72% of New York restaurant managers said their hood was often “overloaded” with grease, 65% said they had upgraded their suppression systems in the last 5 years, and only 45% were confident their kitchens fully met all existing code requirements. These figures suggest that many operators feel a gap between current practice and outdated guidelines. Filta Kleen also analyzed incident reports: in 2023, dozens of NYC fires started in restaurants with relatively new equipment, indicating that technology alone isn’t preventing fires. “Having a new fire system doesn’t help if the code is out of sync with how you use it,” said Kaplan.Filta Kleen is not alone in this view. Other trade groups and technology providers have begun lobbying NFPA for updates. The International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC) recently noted the need to revise codes to include intelligent fire suppression systems. Manufacturers like Ansul (Johnson Controls) and Kidde have been developing hybrid suppression units combining hood and engine suppression, which current standards don’t explicitly cover. The global trend towards electrification and higher BTU appliances (e.g. 80kW induction woks, automated broilers) means more energy than ever is concentrated in kitchens. NFPA revisions must address these realities to maintain safety.Given these factors, Filta Kleen is preparing an official petition to the NFPA standards councils for a major review of NFPA 96 (kitchen ventilation) and NFPA 2001 (clean agent systems). Among their proposals: increased mandatory hood cleaning frequency for high-volume kitchens, standardized requirements for equipment access and sensors, and clear guidelines for incorporating new technologies like water spray curtains and smart alarms. “This isn’t about making things harder for restaurants,” says Rivera. “It’s about aligning the rulebook with 2026, not 1976. If NFPA modernizes the code, it helps everybody: restaurants get clear rules, inspectors know what to enforce, and customers stay safer.”Filta Kleen’s arguments have started to resonate. At a recent city forum on fire safety, FDNY officials acknowledged the concerns that the modern culinary environment “presents challenges beyond the scope of current codes.” While no official timeline for code changes has been set, NYC inspectors and city planners say they will support NFPA reviews that aim to “reflect current building use and technology.” The company is also working with the NYC Fire Prevention Bureau to host a seminar this summer on “Next-Gen Kitchen Fire Safety,” bringing together chefs, builders, and code officials to discuss needed updates.Key Data and Trends: New York’s growth has been dramatic since NFPA’s founding. In 1896, New York City’s population was under 2 million; today it tops 8 million. The American restaurant industry has similarly exploded – Consumer spending on food services rose by more than 50% just in the past decade, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Meanwhile, studies show that urban kitchens produce far more grease waste per square foot than rural ones, reflecting heavier use. Filta Kleen’s own data indicate that between 2010 and 2025, average grease volume in Manhattan restaurants increased over 30%. Yet the NFPA 96 cycle calls for a code review only once every 5 years or so, and that review often addresses more generalized issues. The result, Kaplan observes, is a lag time that’s too long: “By the time changes are made official, the next wave of kitchen tech is already here.”Filta Kleen concludes that updating NFPA standards is not just an academic exercise but a public safety necessity. “These codes affect thousands of restaurants and millions of customers,” said Hernandez. “When code hasn’t kept pace, the ones who suffer are not just the owners with higher cleanup bills, but also the firefighters and patrons who face a bigger risk. We owe it to them to push for better, smarter rules.” As Filta Kleen’s project lead Maria Santos bluntly puts it: “Use foggy old rules for a modern kitchen, and you’ll get burned – sometimes literally. It’s time we bring the code into the 21st century.”Operators and policymakers should advocate for an NFPA code revision cycle that matches technological and societal change. Restaurants should review their safety measures in light of these trends and work with fire inspectors proactively. Lobbying by industry groups and community feedback may help ensure that NFPA standards evolve to reflect our times. Above all, restaurants must treat fire safety as a dynamic priority: cleaning, inspecting, and upgrading equipment continuously rather than waiting for rules to catch up. In Filta Kleen’s words, “You don’t wait for a fire to reinvent the hose.”

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