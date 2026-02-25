North Shore Lactation Opens New Office in Chicago to Expand Support for Families Across Chicagoland

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- North Shore Lactation is proud to announce the grand opening of its new office location at 6200 N. Hiawatha Ave., Chicago, IL 60646, marking a major milestone in the company’s growth and its mission to support breastfeeding families throughout the Chicago and Chicagoland area.The new office expands North Shore Lactation’s ability to serve more mothers and families with in-person lactation consultations, education, and ongoing breastfeeding support. With increased space and improved accessibility, the new location allows the practice to better meet the needs of families seeking expert IBCLC lactation support and breastfeeding guidance during one of the most important stages of parenthood.“This new location represents an exciting step forward for our team and for the families we serve,” said Melissa Block, Founder. “By expanding into this space, we’re able to reach more families, offer greater appointment availability, and continue providing the high-quality, compassionate lactation care and breastfeeding support in Chicago that North Shore Lactation is known for.”North Shore Lactation specializes in evidence-based lactation consulting and breastfeeding support services, including latch and feeding challenges, newborn care, milk supply, pumping guidance, and prenatal education. The new Chicago office strengthens the organization’s commitment to accessible, personalized care for families across Chicago and the greater Chicagoland region.To celebrate the opening, North Shore Lactation welcomes community members, healthcare providers, and families to learn more about its services and visit the new office, which is by appointment only.For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit northshorelactation.com.

