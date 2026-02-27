NGA Group Inc. Announces National Relaunch of MovingLabor.com Across the U.S.

MovingLabor.com MovingLabor has been relaunched under NGA Group Inc, offering rental truck loading, container moves, and packing services nationwide. The relaunch of MovingLabor.com introduces a nationwide platform for professional moving labor services.

The relaunch of MovingLabor.com strengthens our ability to support today’s DIY and container-based movers with flexible, professional labor solutions nationwide.” — Vidyadhar Garapati, CEO MovingLabor.com

NORTH BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NGA Group Inc., the parent company of Movers.com, today announced the national relaunch of MovingLabor.com, a dedicated platform connecting consumers with professional moving labor services for loading, unloading, packing, and in-home moves.

Following a strategic acquisition, NGA Group Inc. has completed a full redevelopment of MovingLabor.com to support the growing demand for labor-only and hybrid moving solutions across the United States.

As more consumers choose portable storage containers, rental trucks, and do-it-yourself moving options, the need for reliable, professional labor assistance has increased significantly. MovingLabor.com was redesigned to address this market shift by providing streamlined experience for customers seeking trained moving crews without full service transportation.

“With the rapid growth of container-based and self-managed moves, consumers are looking for flexible labor solutions,” said Vidyadhar Garapati, Founder of NGA Group Inc. “The relaunch of MovingLabor.com allows us to expand our service ecosystem and better support customers who need professional loading, unloading, and packing assistance nationwide.”

The platform offers:

• Loading and unloading services for rental trucks and portable storage containers

• Packing and unpacking services

• In-home moving assistance

• Transparent pricing and flexible scheduling

• Access to vetted moving professionals

MovingLabor.com operates as part of NGA Group Inc.’s expanding network of moving-related platforms, which includes Movers.com, a national moving marketplace serving consumers for over two decades.

The relaunch reinforces NGA Group’s long-term strategy to build a comprehensive moving services infrastructure that addresses both full-service and labor-only segments of the industry.

Consumers can learn more or request services by visiting: https://www.MovingLabor.com

About NGA Group Inc.

NGA Group Inc., based in North Brunswick, New Jersey, operates a portfolio of digital platforms serving the relocation and moving services industry, including Movers.com and MovingLabor.com. The company focuses on connecting consumers with licensed and professional moving service providers nationwide.

About Movers.com

Founded over 20 years ago, Movers.com is a national moving marketplace helping consumers find local, long-distance, international, and specialty moving services across the United States.

Media Contact:

NGA Group Inc. DBA MovingLabor.com

1596 U.S. Highway 130

North Brunswick, NJ 08902

Email: helpdesk@movinglabor.com

Phone: 1-888-804-6683

