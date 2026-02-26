Farmer Boys Surpasses $170,000 Raised for Children's Hospitals in 2025

Loma Linda University Children's Hospital Check Presentation Phoenix Children's Check Presentation Farmer Boys Exterior

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Farmer Boys, the farm-fresh fast-casual restaurant known for its award-winning burgers, proudly announces its 2025 fundraising total of more than $170,000 to benefit its long-standing hospital partners: Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital (LLUCH), UMC Children’s Hospital in Southern Nevada, and Phoenix Children’s. Contributions from 2025 mark the highest annual fundraising since Farmer Boys first started its partnership with the children's hospitals.Through community-driven initiatives and the generosity of Farmer Boys guests, Farmer Boys continues its commitment to support children’s health through contributions that fund life-saving treatments, provide advanced medical equipment, and supply support for caregivers and nurses. In 2025, Farmer Boys expanded its community-driven initiatives, including donating portions of Grand Opening sales to local hospital partners, hosting canned food drives in collaboration with local food banks, and continuing promotional period fundraising programs. The 2025 results, raising $171,442.04 in support of pediatric healthcare across its markets, reflect strong engagement across all markets and reinforce the brand’s long-standing commitment to children’s hospitals.$141,044.41 raised for Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital (LLUCH) in the brand’s 31st year of partnership$10,786.82 for UMC Children’s Hospital in Southern Nevada during its fifth year of support$19,610.81 for Phoenix Children’s (PCH), in its fourth year of partnership, experienced an especially notable year-over-year increase, highlighting growing community participation in Arizona.“For more than three decades, championing children’s health has been at the heart of Farmer Boys,” said Joseph Ortiz, president and COO of Farmer Boys. “In 2025, our guests helped us achieve record-breaking donations for our hospital partners across California, Nevada, and Arizona. We are deeply grateful to our loyal guests and restaurant teams whose generosity continues to make a meaningful difference for families in the communities we serve.”Farmer Boys began its journey with (LLUCH) in 1994, fostering a deep connection with the community it serves. Since then, Farmer Boys has donated over $1.4 million to advance pediatric care through innovative treatments and compassionate support. The company expanded its philanthropic efforts and started donating to UMC Children’s Hospital in 2018 and Phoenix Children’s in 2021, continuing its support of children and their families all throughout the Southwest.To learn more about Farmer Boys, view their menu of farm fresh fare, or find the restaurant nearest to you, visit www.farmerboys.com and follow the brand at @FarmerBoysFood on Instagram and Facebook, and @FarmerBoys on Twitter.About Farmer BoysFor 45 years, Farmer Boyshas established a reputation as the leading farm-to-table fast casual restaurant chain serving award-winning burgers and all-day breakfast, stacked sandwiches, hand-chopped salads, and signature hand-breaded zucchini sticks and colossal onion rings™. At Farmer Boys, Farm Food Ain’t Fast Food. With fresh produce delivered to each restaurant every morning, Farmer Boys ensures the highest quality ingredients and the best possible flavor in every meal. Farmer Boys is annually recognized with ‘Best Of’ food awards, voted by consumers who value generous portions of farm fresh food at a fair price. The burger concept has also been recognized by notable industry publications, including being named #10 in 2025’s Fast Casual Top 100 Movers & Shakers awards. Farmer Boys currently operates restaurants in California, Nevada, and Arizona. For more information, visit www.farmerboys.com *****

