40 Under 40 Honoree Transitions into Financial Advisory Career with Edward Jones

Carey Reddick II - Financial Advisor

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Local 40 Under 40 honoree Carey Reddick has officially launched a new chapter in a distinguished career, becoming a licensed financial advisor with Edward Jones.After 16 years of experience as a real estate agent and mortgage broker, Reddick brings extensive knowledge in real estate transactions, lending products, and client advisory services into the financial planning space. The transition follows both professional growth and deeply personal experience.Following the loss of a family member, Reddick was required to navigate complex financial responsibilities for the family including establishing trusts, structuring estate plans, managing tax implications, and ensuring proper asset distribution. That experience underscored the importance of comprehensive financial planning and inspired a decision to pursue formal securities licensing.Determined to expand expertise and better serve families facing similar circumstances, Reddick successfully passed the Securities Industry Essentials (SIE), Series 7, and Series 66 examinations. Now fully licensed under Edward Jones, Reddick is positioned to offer holistic financial guidance.“I wanted to ensure families have options,” Reddick said. “Protecting assets, minimizing tax impact, structuring estates correctly, and building long-term strategies shouldn’t happen during a crisis. My goal is to help clients prepare before they need it.”Reddick’s background provides a unique advantage integrating real estate strategy, mortgage knowledge, estate planning awareness, and business support into a comprehensive financial approach. Clients benefit from a broad understanding of how assets, debt, taxes, and long-term planning intersect.With a strong focus on customer service, attention to detail, and personalized support, Reddick works with individuals and families seeking to protect their wealth, grow their investments, and create structured plans for the future.“I like to think of it as turning lemons into lemonade,” Reddick added. “Life brings challenges. The right planning turns them into opportunities.”

