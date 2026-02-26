Rogue Valley Microdevices Completes Pivotal Deal with Bridge Tronic to Acquire Advanced Manufacturing Technology

About

About Rogue Valley Microdevices Rogue Valley Microdevices is a full-service precision MEMS foundry that combines state-of-the-art process modules with the engineering expertise to go seamlessly from custom design to manufacturing. Specializing in MEMS and sensors manufacturing—including microfluidics and lab-on-chip platforms—Rogue Valley Microdevices offers a flexible equipment set and the ability for customers to start with smaller batch sizes, serving a key function in the commercial MEMS manufacturing ecosystem. Rogue Valley Microdevices also maintains the broadest and most comprehensive set of wafer services commercially available—with over 50 unique dielectric and conductive thin films and all services performed in its own class 100 cleanroom. For more information, email: info@roguevalleymicro.com, visit: https://roguevalleymicrodevices.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

