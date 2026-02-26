Rogue Valley Microdevices Completes Pivotal Deal with Bridge Tronic to Acquire Advanced Manufacturing Technology
Rogue Valley Microdevices team with newly acquired tools to support state-of-the-art manufacturing capability for the first pure-play MEMS foundry in the U.S. to offer fabrication on both 200mm and 300mm wafers
The newly acquired tools will bring state-of-the-art manufacturing capability to Rogue Valley Microdevices’ Florida MEMS foundry for back-end CMOS, MEMS, and MEMS/CMOS integration on 300mm wafers, as well as a range of related devices already manufactured and developed at RVM. As the first pure-play MEMS foundry in the U.S. to offer fabrication on both 200mm and 300mm wafers, the equipment set will significantly enhance RVM’s wafer-processing capabilities and capacity.
“Our partnership with Bridge Tronic Global has accelerated our ability to offer customers a path to seamless CMOS/MEMS technology integration on 300mm wafers,” said Jessica Gomez, CEO and Founder of Rogue Valley Microdevices. “As we build out our fab, we’re taking a major step toward enabling the next generation of innovation in the U.S.”
Boyd Grubbs, CEO and Founder of Bridge Tronic Global, added, “This project is a strong example of how industry is working together to accelerate U.S. manufacturing capability. We are excited to work alongside Rogue Valley Microdevices as it builds critical 300mm MEMS capacity here in the United States. What matters most is what this enables for RVM’s customers: faster access to advanced processes, modern tool capability, and a reliable domestic manufacturing path. We are honored to support that effort.”
As Rogue Valley Microdevices approaches its anticipated opening, the company plans to begin accepting orders for dielectric and conductive films in April, followed by MEMS devices in Q3.
300mm-capable MEMS Fab
Rogue Valley Microdevices’ new Palm Bay facility is expected to become the first 300 mm-capable pure-play MEMS foundry in the U.S. As MEMS devices — including those used in biotech, industrial sensing, photonics, and advanced post-CMOS applications — increasingly migrate to larger substrates, the facility will provide the scale and modern capabilities needed to support next-generation production and new market opportunities. Since 2003, RVM has helped customers move from lab to fab by enabling the successful commercialization of MEMS and sensor designs from its Medford, Oregon facility. The Palm Bay, Florida fab will expand that support and provide a valuable second source for customers.
About Bridge Tronic Global
Bridge Tronic Global was established in 2015 by Boyd Grubbs, who recognized a significant gap in the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Starting as an equipment brokerage and expanding into refurbishment services, the company was built on the principles of trust, expertise, and innovation, focusing on providing clients with access to essential semiconductor manufacturing equipment. Since its founding in 2015, Bridge Tronic Global has built a reputation for providing cutting-edge solutions, from equipment brokerage to advanced refurbishment services, all powered by our proprietary software system.
For more information, visit https://www.bridgetronic.com/
About Rogue Valley Microdevices
Rogue Valley Microdevices (RVM) is a U.S.-based pure-play MEMS foundry delivering advanced wafer services that enable customers to move from concept through RVM’s MEMS design services to scalable manufacturing. With operations strategically located in Medford, Oregon, and a new 300 mm MEMS-capable facility in Palm Bay, Florida, RVM supports MEMS, sensor, photonic, and specialty post-CMOS applications serving industries including healthcare and biotech, industrial sensing, aerospace and defense, communications, and advanced electronics. By combining flexible process development with domestic manufacturing capability, RVM offers a flexible, customer-focused approach to manufacturing while strengthening supply chain resiliency across the U.S. semiconductor ecosystem.
For more information, visit www.roguevalleymicro.com
