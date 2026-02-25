Eddie Introduces Software Rollout Plan to Make County Spending and Governance Easier to See and Understand

Eddie Sajjad for Fort Bend County Judge. The right ideas for Fort Bend. Time to Demand More. Go Vote. Graphic with Eddie Sajjad Campaign slogan for Fort Bend County Judge We need smarter leadership in Fort Bend County

Eddie Sajjad introduced a software rollout plan, including BudgetBox and IRM concepts, to help residents better understand spending and track accountability.

Transparency should not be a puzzle. If residents cannot see it clearly, understand it, and interact with it easily, it does not function as transparency.” — Eddie Sajjad

MISSOURI CITY, TX, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eddie Introduces BudgetBox and IRM Software Rollout Plan to Increase Transparency in Fort Bend County Spending and Case Follow-UpEddie Sajjad, a candidate for Fort Bend County Judge in the Democratic primary election, today introduced a software rollout plan designed to increase transparency and make it easier for residents to understand county spending, follow key decisions, and track what happens after incidents are reported.“When residents pay more, they deserve clarity and a simple way to see priorities,” said Eddie. “Transparency should not be a puzzle. If residents cannot see it clearly, understand it, and interact with it easily, it does not function as transparency.”The campaign said the software rollout plan includes two transparency-focused tools: the BudgetBox App and website and the IRM App and website. The campaign described both tools as resident-facing systems designed around modern user interface and user experience standards, with information presented in plain language.BudgetBox App and websiteThe campaign described BudgetBox as a resident-friendly way to explore how county money is allocated and how spending decisions move through the process. The BudgetBox App and website are designed to help residents view budgets in a clear structure and drill down from high-level categories into specific budget items.The campaign said BudgetBox is designed to show information residents commonly ask for, including:* What department or category a budget item falls under* Who presented or sponsored a budget item and when it was introduced* Whether an item was approved, denied, delayed, or amended* How Commissioners Court voted on key items, including who voted yes or no when votes are recorded* Which vendor or contractor is tied to an expenditure when applicable, and whether the vendor is local* A timeline view that helps residents follow changes from proposal to adoptionThe campaign also described a resident feedback element designed to allow residents to submit input on items they want clarified and to highlight areas where the public wants more detail in plain language.“People should not have to dig through hard-to-navigate documents to understand what is being funded and why,” Eddie said. “BudgetBox is designed to make that information usable.”IRM App and websiteThe campaign described IRM as an incident reporting and response-tracking concept designed to simplify reporting for residents and witnesses and improve visibility into what happens after a report is submitted. The campaign said IRM is designed to support reporting with identity or anonymously, depending on the situation.The campaign said the IRM App and website are designed to support:* Simple incident reporting with optional location tagging and the ability to attach photos or videos* Routing to the appropriate agency or support resource based on incident type, where applicable* A clear confirmation that a report was received and logged* Status visibility and follow-up indicators intended to reduce uncertainty for residents* Aggregated, privacy-aware trend views to help identify recurring concerns and high-need areasEddie said the intent is to strengthen transparency and accountability without placing blame on frontline personnel who may already be stretched thin.“Residents want to know what happened next,” Eddie said. “A modern county should be able to provide basic visibility into follow-up and outcomes, while still respecting privacy and lawful limits.”Key DatesEarly Voting Ends: Friday, February 27, 2026Election Day: Tuesday, March 3, 2026Learn MoreResidents can review the software rollout plan, including the BudgetBox App and website and the IRM App and website, and submit feedback at https://eddieforfb.com ###About Eddie SajjadEddie Sajjad is a Houston-area entrepreneur and longtime Fort Bend County community member running for Fort Bend County Judge. His campaign focuses on accountability, transparency, operational excellence, and practical solutions that improve everyday life for residents.

Fort Bend deserves more than speeches and slogans — it deserves a plan.

