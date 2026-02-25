Austin Attorney to Offer Free Consultations During Divorce with Respect Week®

AUSTIN , TX, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Texas family law attorney Richard Shannon will be participating in the 5 th annual Divorce With Respect Weekin March. From March 1 through 8, Shannon will offer free 30-minute divorce consultations. This is an opportunity to learn more about alternatives to a courtroom divorce, including Collaborative Divorce.Collaborative Divorce is a non-adversarial divorce process where each spouse retains a collaboratively trained attorney and team of neutral divorce professionals who support both participants throughout the process. Through a series of meetings, the team works with the spouses to reach a final resolution on all issues related to the family.Richard Shannon is a collaborative attorney based in Austin, Texas where he has practiced family law for over 25 years. Shannon has recently been elected to serve a three-year term on the Star Bar of Texas’ Collaborative Law Section as well as the Chair of the new Innovations Work Group section. Under the belief of resolving human conflicts as an essential function of collaborative law, Shannon founded the Enlightened Family Justice Institute in 2009.Collaborative Practice California first launched Divorce with Respect Weekin 2021. It has since grown into a national movement to help couples facing divorce find a better way to untie the knot. To learn more about Divorce With Respect Weekand book a free consultation with Richard Shannon visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com

