RegulatingAI Podcast with Sanjay Puri featuring Anu Bradford: Why India Should Build a Hybrid AI Governance Model

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an episode of the RegulatingAI Podcast , host Sanjay Puri interviewed Anu Bradford at the India AI Impact Summit, and what came out of this conversation was not only a criticism of current global models of regulation but also a strong argument for why India should do things its own way.The Three Global AI Governance ModelsBradford, a Columbia Law School professor and author who is known for her “Digital Empires” theory, described the three main models that are currently shaping the tech industry: the American market-driven model, the Chinese state-driven model, and the European rights-driven model.The American Model: Innovation with Limited OversightThe American model, she says, is based on techno-optimism and the free market. While it has led to innovative breakthroughs, it also tends to subcontract governance to the tech industry itself. As Bradford was so blunt about, “Companies don’t wake up thinking about how to move democracy forward. They think about how to grow.” This is a problem for countries like India.The Chinese Model: Centralized but ConstrainedOn the other side of the spectrum is the China model, which is state-led and therefore efficient and centralized, but also deeply entwined with censorship and state control. Bradford is very clear that while the China model may offer scale, it does not offer empowerment or enhanced democratic institutions.Europe’s Rights-Driven Framework: Misunderstood?This leaves Europe’s rights-based framework. Despite complaints that regulation is driving companies out, Bradford argues that the premise that regulation is Europe’s problem is itself problematic. The actual problem, she says, is structural: “fragmented markets in 27 member states, no unified capital market, harsh bankruptcy laws, and a failure to attract the best and brightest tech talent from around the globe.” Regulation is not the innovation killer.India’s Opportunity: A Hybrid Governance ModelThe lesson for India is profound: the dichotomy between innovation and regulation is a false one. India can safeguard digital rights and create deep capital markets, a digital infrastructure, and an ecosystem that embraces risk-taking. In other words, it can create a hybrid model that harnesses the strengths of Europe and America.From the “Brussels Effect” to a Possible “Delhi Effect”The discussion then turned to the question of how the “Brussels Effect,” famously described by Bradford as the “ability of the European Union to create global regulatory standards simply because firms cannot afford to ignore the EU’s large market,” could be replicated in India.Bradford thinks that it can. The size and success of India in developing digital public infrastructure make it a special case. Instead of following the example of Washington, Brussels, or Beijing, India can offer the world its own innovations in the field of digital public infrastructure.A Coalition of the WillingThe topic of discussion also touched upon the widening gap between global superpowers and the potential for what Bradford terms a “coalition of the willing.” With the tensions between the United States and China preventing universal governance of AI, the role of middle powers such as India and the European Union becomes important to develop frameworks that ensure the benefits of AI are shared while preventing the damage. AI, after all, does not recognize borders.Language Diversity in the AI EraOne of the most thought-provoking moments came when Bradford spoke about language diversity. “Today’s AI is largely English-centric, based on the English-dominated internet, and social media platforms have traditionally underinvested in content moderation for smaller languages, such as Indian and Nordic languages,” she said. However, she is cautiously optimistic about the future. “AI translation can be used to preserve linguistic diversity rather than destroy it—if countries invest in local models and cultural preservation,” she said.Governing the Rise of Agentic AIFinally, Bradford turned to the question of the emergence of agentic AI. Her stance is measured but clear: innovation should not run ahead of governance. Whether it is teenagers consulting AI agents on mental health issues or the dangers of automation, protection is necessary, and this is particularly true for vulnerable groups.Finding Islands of AgreementThe final message she had for the world leaders, in an episode of the RegulatingAI Podcast with Sanjay Puri, was very clear: “Let’s focus on what we have in common.” Even in the days of the Cold War, there were areas where they could come together. In the age of AI, it is important to find “islands of agreement” and come together to ensure that this technology is used for the betterment of humanity.India’s Defining MomentFor India, the time is now. As Bradford argues, India does not have to choose between great powers. It can create something entirely its own—pro-innovation, pro-governance, and world-leading.

