WristCoin Cashless Integrates with Trybe to Deliver Seamless RFID Payments and Access for Spa & Leisure Operators

Fully integrated with Trybe Pay, the PCI-compliant payment solution from Trybe, enabling frictionless on-premises spending across spa and leisure environments

By embedding WristCoin into the Trybe ecosystem, we’re enabling operators to use a single wristband for payments, mobile POS, and access control.” — Steve Porter, Co-Founder, Trybe

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WristCoin Cashless, a leading enterprise-grade cashless payment platform, today announced its integration with Trybe , the industry-leading booking software for spas, leisure, and activity-based businesses. The integration enables spa and hospitality operators to provide guests with RFID wristbands that power both secure on-site payments and access control, all fully connected to the guest’s Trybe profile.Now in general availability since 2025, the integration is live and designed specifically for high-touch, premium hospitality environments.A Frictionless Spa & Leisure ExperienceThrough the integration with Trybe guests can:-Check into the spa via kiosk or with staff-Receive an RFID wristband linked directly to their Trybe profile-Make on-premises purchases without providing additional payment information-Access lockers, treatment areas, and guest rooms with the same wearable credentialBy securely linking the wristband to the guest’s existing Trybe profile at check-in, properties eliminate the need to capture or re-enter payment details for food, beverage, retail, treatments, and other on-site services. All transactions are processed by Trybe Pay, the integrated PCI compliant payment solution from Trybe.Designed for Premium Hospitality & Leisure EnvironmentsThe WristCoin and Trybe integration is purpose-built for:-Hotel Spa & Leisure-Hotel Groups-Resorts-Standalone Spa & Leisure venues-BathhousesOperators benefit from faster service, reduced payment friction, and enhanced guest satisfaction while maintaining the highest standards of PCI compliance and data security.Unified Payments and Access ControlBeyond payments, WristCoin wristbands also function as secure access credentials. Integrations with leading access control providers including Salto Systems and Gantner, among others, allow guests to use a single wearable for:-Locker access-Treatment room zones-Guest room entry-Controlled leisure areasThis unified approach eliminates physical keys and cards, simplifies operations, and enhances the premium guest journey.“What excites us most about the TRYBE × WristCoin integration is how naturally it brings our vision to life. By embedding WristCoin into the Trybe ecosystem, we’re enabling operators to use a single wristband for payments, mobile POS, and access control. This integration allows us to enhance the guest experience even further; turning everyday movement, engagement, and presence into tangible value for the hospitality industry.”Steve Porter, Co-Founder, TrybeEnterprise-Grade InfrastructureWristCoin’s platform is built specifically for closed-loop hospitality environments, combining secure NFC technology with offline transaction capability to ensure uninterrupted service even in connectivity-challenged areas of large resorts or spa facilities.By integrating directly with Trybe’s booking and payment ecosystem, operators gain a turnkey solution that connects reservations, guest profiles, payments, and access control into one seamless experience.See the Integration in ActionA short demonstration of the WristCoin and Trybe integration is available here:About WristCoin CashlessWristCoin is powering seamless, secure and efficient transactions. “No more Cash” transactions! Our cashless solutions are designed to deliver results, integrate quickly with your operations, streamline processes, boost sales and elevate guest confidence and experiences.Check out the website: https://mywristcoin.com for more information and to schedule a demo or for an informal chat please contact info@mywristcoin.com.About TRYBE:More than just bookings; level up your spa, leisure, and activity operations by automating bookings, optimising processes, and increasing revenue.Trybe is the all-in-one platform for hotels, spas, leisure facilities, and bathhouses; helping you deliver seamless, memorable experiences while reducing admin.Trybe’s dynamic, real-time booking engine allows properties to take direct online bookings fully connected to live availability. Behind the scenes, operators benefit from powerful tools for calendar and booking management, retail and voucher sales, dynamic packages, overnight experiences, space and place bookings, wearable payments and check-in kiosks, reporting, promo codes, and waitlists. Automated email/SMS communications, API integrations, and enterprise-grade security ensure smooth, reliable, and secure operations.Today, Trybe proudly supports 300+ properties across 33 countries.For additional information about TRYBE, or to speak to one of the team please contact Amy Moore, Marketing and Partnerships Lead:amy@try.be

WristCoin Cashless Integrated with Trybe Spa & Leisure Booking

