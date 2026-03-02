The Freedom Fast Launches National Civic Movement Ahead of the United States’ 250th Anniversary

When division is at an all-time high, The Freedom Fast creates space for America to experience healing together, no matter our differences.

Monthly Gatherings Across the United States Lead to July 4, 2026 — and Beyond

CARSON CITY, NV, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the nation approaches the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, The Freedom Fast is inviting communities across the country to take part in a monthly civic practice that includes a voluntary fast, a guided conversation, and one agreed-upon act of service aimed at strengthening relationships and community life.

At a time marked by division and distrust, The Freedom Fast offers a steady alternative: pause to reflect, dialogue to relate, and serve to heal.

From now through July 4, 2026, gatherings will take place in homes, faith communities, schools, libraries, and civic spaces. Participants voluntarily fast from something meaningful, meet face-to-face with neighbors who see the world differently, and conclude by choosing one concrete way to serve their community together. Each group chooses one concrete action to complete, whether a service project or a joint effort across different communities, and carries it out in a way that invites broader public participation.

“Two hundred and fifty years ago, our founders faced immense disagreement and risk,” said James Copple, Founder of The Freedom Fast. “They lived through profound division and uncertainty, yet continued to meet, listen, and deliberate in pursuit of a future they would build together. The Freedom Fast invites people across the United States to practice those same civic habits today.”

Participants reflect the full civic spectrum, representing political, religious, generational, and cultural diversity. Early partners supporting the effort include the Office of American Possibilities, More Perfect, and Interfaith America. Organizers are continuing to expand partnerships nationwide in advance of the United States’ 250th anniversary.

“We are asking people to practice civility,” said Dr. Ginger Carlson, Co-Founder of The Freedom Fast and CEO of Mobius Dynamics, the initiative’s lead design partner. “To pause before reacting, to enter conversations with the intent to understand, and to act in ways that mend relationships.”

While coordinated gatherings will take place through July 4, 2026, leaders envision The Freedom Fast continuing as an ongoing civic rhythm, strengthening trust, deepening relationships, and building resilience for generations to come.

About The Freedom Fast

The Freedom Fast is a nationwide initiative marking the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Each month, participants voluntarily fast from something meaningful, gather in guided small-group conversations, and commit to one concrete local action within 30 days. The effort brings together people of different political, religious, and cultural perspectives to build stronger relationships and take visible steps to serve their communities leading up to July 4, 2026 — and beyond .

The Freedom Fast is led in partnership by Strategic Applications International and Mobius Dynamics.

For more information, visit https://thefreedomfast.us

