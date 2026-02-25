Cynthia Lauriston to Offer Free Consultations During Divorce with Respect Week®

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Florida family law attorney Cynthia Lauriston will be participating in Divorce with Respect Weekin 2026! Divorce With Respect Week is March 1 through 8, during that week Lauriston is offering free 30-minute divorce consultations. This is an opportunity to learn more about the divorce process and alternatives to a courtroom divorce, including Collaborative Divorce.Collaborative Divorce is a non-adversarial process where each spouse retains a collaboratively trained attorney and team of neutral divorce professionals who provide support to both participants. Through a series of meetings, the team works together with the divorcing couple to reach a final resolution on all issues related to the family.Cynthia Lauriston is a collaborative attorney in Fort Lauderdale where she has practiced family law for over 20 years. Lauriston has experience in family law and personal injury. She spent three years as Assistant State Attorney with the Broward State Attorney’s Office before co-founding Lauriston Law Firm, LLC in 2009. She has since been involved in various local, state, and national bar associations, and routinely participates in volunteer work within her community, including organizations such as the Miami Rescue Mission, Muscular Dystrophy Association, and Mission United Veterans Pro Bono Project.Collaborative Practice California first launched Divorce with Respect Weekin 2021. It has since grown into a national movement to help couples facing divorce find a better way to untie the knot. To learn more about Divorce With Respect Weekand book a free consultation with Cynthia Lauriston visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.