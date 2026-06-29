Hempty's Golf & Gift Announces Exclusive Supplier Partnership with BallPro™ for PATENTED Turf Caps™ and Turf Visors™

NEW! CUSTOM TURF CAPS - IDEAL FOR CHARITY GOLF EVENTS FROM BALLPRO PATENTED TURF CAPS and VISORS ARE IDEAL FOR BRANDING & CORPORATE SPONSORS TAILGATING FUN WITH TURF CAPS - NOW AVAILABLE THROUGH BALLPRO!

BallPro ( SAGE 53186 ASI 38120) Named Exclusive Supplier of Hempty's PATENTED Turf Caps™ and Turf Visors™ to Promotional Products Industry Distributor Network

This partnership represents an important milestone for the TURF CAPS™ brand. BallPro’s deep experience within the promotional products industry make them an ideal exclusive supplier partner.” — Rich Butler, Managing Director

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hempty’s Golf & Gift, LLC dba DISRUPTIVE CAPS Announces Exclusive Supplier Partnership with BallPro for PATENTED TURF CAPS™ and TURF VISORS™ HEMPTY’S GOLF & GIFT, LLC, dba DISRUPTIVE CAPS, owner and authorized marketer of PATENTED TURF CAPS™ and TURF VISORS™, today announced an exclusive supplier partnership with BallPro, a leading promotional products supplier serving the ASI and PPAI distributor markets.Under the agreement, BallPro has been appointed the exclusive authorized supplier (excluding Hemptys Golf & Gift, LLC dba DISRUPTIVE CAPS) to market, promote, exhibit, and sell TURF CAPS™ and TURF VISORS™ to promotional products distributors nationwide.TURF CAPS™ and TURF VISORS™ are patented novelty headwear products designed to replicate authentic gameplay turf, offering a distinctive, high-impact solution for golf events, sports marketing programs, collegiate promotions, stadium activations, and corporate branding initiatives.BallPro, headquartered in the Midwest near the Twin Cities, has served the advertising specialty industry since 1992 and brings extensive distributor relationships, in-house production capabilities, and multi-category promotional expertise to the partnership.“This partnership represents an important milestone for the TURF CAPS™ brand,” said Rich Butler, Managing Director of Hemptys Golf & Gift, LLC dba DISRUPTIVE CAPS. “BallPro’s deep experience within the promotional products industry and their commitment to quality and service make them an ideal exclusive supplier partner. Together, we’re positioned to introduce this patented headwear concept to distributors nationwide in a meaningful way.”BallPro will immediately begin promoting the product line across its distributor network and exhibiting at industry trade shows and events.“We’re excited to bring TURF CAPS™ and TURF VISORS™ to our distributor partners,” said Adam Hanson, CEO of BallPro. “The patented design and strong visual impact make this product a natural fit for sports-themed promotions, golf programs, collegiate events, and branded campaigns. We believe it offers distributors a unique opportunity to deliver something truly different to their clients.”All trademarks and patent rights associated with TURF CAPS™ and TURF VISORS™ remain the property of Hemptys Golf & Gift, LLC dba DISRUPTIVE CAPS.The partnership strengthens both companies’ commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality promotional products to the $27+ billion advertising specialty industry.For distributor inquiries, contact BallPro directly. For licensing, media, or partnership inquiries, contact Hemptys Golf & Gift, LLC dba DISRUPTIVE CAPS.About Hemptys Golf & Gift, LLC dba DISRUPTIVE CAPSHEMPTY’S GOLF & GIFT, LLC, dba DISRUPTIVE CAPS, based in Las Vegas, Nevada, is the owner and authorized marketer of PATENTED TURF CAPS™ and TURF VISORS™, along with additional novelty brim technology headwear concepts developed for sports, promotional, collegiate, and event-driven markets. The company develops distinctive headwear innovations designed to create high visual impact and memorable brand engagement.About BallProBallPro has been a trusted supplier in the promotional products industry since 1992. Based in the Midwest near the Twin Cities, BallPro provides comprehensive promotional solutions across golf, apparel, sports, and home categories, supported by expanding in-house production capabilities and a strong national distributor network.Media ContactRich ButlerManaging DirectorHEMPTY’S GOLF & GIFT, LLC dba DISRUPTIVE CAPS9030 W. Sahara Ave., #430Las Vegas, NV 89117Email: [Insert Email]Phone: [Insert Phone]

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