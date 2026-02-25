Comer Announces Hearing with Minnesota Governor Walz and Attorney General Ellison on March 4

Oversight Committee Continues to Investigate Rampant Fraud in Minnesota’s Social Services Programs

WASHINGTON—Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today announced the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform will hold a hearing on March 4 titled, “Oversight of Fraud and Misuse of Federal Funds in Minnesota: Part II,” with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison.

“As fraudsters looted billions of taxpayer dollars from Minnesota’s social programs, state lawmakers recently testified that Governor Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison ignored repeated warnings and retaliated against state employees who raised concerns. The American people deserve clear answers about how such widespread fraud was allowed to flourish under their watch. While the Department of Justice continues to investigate, prosecute, and charge those responsible, Congress also has a duty to conduct rigorous oversight of this heist and enact stronger safeguards to prevent fraud in taxpayer-funded social programs. We look forward to questioning Governor Walz and Attorney General Ellison under oath to ensure transparency and accountability for the American people and to consider meaningful reforms that prevent waste, fraud, and abuse of taxpayer funds,” said Chairman Comer.

WHAT: “Oversight of Fraud and Misuse of Federal Funds in Minnesota: Part II”

DATE: Wednesday, March 4, 2026

TIME: 10:00 AM ET

LOCATION: HVC-210, U.S. Capitol Visitor Center

WITNESSES:

The Honorable Tim Walz, Governor, State of Minnesota

The Honorable Keith Ellison, Attorney General, State of Minnesota

WATCH: The hearing will be livestreamed here.

RSVP: Media wishing to cover the hearing must RSVP by Tuesday, March 3 at 12:00 PM ET. Email here.

Background: In December 2025, the House Oversight Committee launched an investigation into the extensive money laundering and fraud in Minnesota’s social services programs that has been uncovered by the U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota. Criminals in Minnesota have stolen an estimated $9 billion in taxpayer funds intended to feed children, support autistic children, house low-income and disabled Americans, and provide healthcare to vulnerable Medicaid recipients.

Chairman Comer called on Minnesota Governor Walz and Attorney General Ellison to provide documents, communications, and records about widespread fraud that occurred under their watch. Chairman Comer also requested the U.S. Department of the Treasury provide all relevant Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) to support the Committee’s investigation into fraud in Minnesota. The Committee has conducted transcribed interviews with several current and former Minnesota state officials.

On January 7, 2026, the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform held a hearing on “Oversight of Fraud and Misuse of Federal Funds in Minnesota: Part I,” where the Committee heard from Minnesota state lawmakers who have sounded the alarm on fraud. State lawmakers testified that Governor Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison failed to take action to address this widespread fraud and have retaliated against whistleblowers who raised concerns.