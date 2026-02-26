Revive Design and Renovation Named 16th Fastest-Growing Company in Tampa for 2025 after Record-Breaking 2024 Performance

Revive Design and Renovation Kitchen Revive Design and Renovation bathroom

The full-service interior design and home remodeling firm based in Tampa has been recognized as the 16th fastest-growing company in Tampa Bay for 2025

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revive Design and Renovation , a full-service interior design and home remodeling firm based in Tampa has been recognized as the 16th fastest-growing company in the Tampa Bay area for 2025. This follows the company’s landmark achievement in 2024, when it was named the No. 1 fastest-growing business by the Tampa Bay Business Journal Fast 50 list Revive Design and Renovation specializes in transforming residential spaces through innovative design and expert craftsmanship, delivering high-quality remodeling projects that combine aesthetic vision with functional excellence.“The past year has been incredibly exciting for Revive,” said Justin Caballero, President of Revive Design and Renovation. “Being recognized as one of Tampa Bay’s fastest-growing companies reflects our team’s unwavering dedication to quality, client satisfaction, and innovation in the home remodeling industry.”Revive attributes its rapid growth to a relentless focus on merging vision with execution. By combining strategic thinking with hands-on experience, the company ensures that every project exceeds client expectations.“What sets us apart is we don’t just remodel homes, we elevate the entire experience,” said Caballero. “From concept to completion, our clients benefit from over 200 years of combined industry expertise, meticulous attention to detail, and a white-glove approach that smaller firms simply can’t match. We’re upfront about timelines and potential challenges, back our work with client reviews, and stand behind every project with a five-year full craftsmanship warranty. Our goal is to make the remodeling process as seamless and stress-free as possible, while delivering exceptional design and lasting quality.”Looking ahead, Revive is prioritizing strategic expansion and operational excellence. The successful launch of its Winter Park location in the Orlando area has set the stage for growth beyond Tampa Bay. By strengthening leadership, optimizing internal systems, and investing in scalable processes, Revive aims to replicate its signature client experience and craftsmanship in new markets while ensuring long-term sustainable growth.About Revive Design and RenovationRevive Design and Renovation is a family-owned remodeling company serving the Tampa and Orlando areas. Known for trusted craftsmanship and exceptional client care, Revive combines over 200 years of industry experience with a commitment to stress-free, detail-oriented remodeling. Revive is also challenging industry norms by being upfront about timelines, and potential challenges, while backing its work with customer reviews, white glove service and a five-year full craftsmanship warranty. Recognized for its rapid growth and excellence, Revive made the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private businesses and the Tampa Bay Business Journal’s Fast 50. The company also earned a spot on Qualified Remodeler’s 2025 Top 500 List, highlighting its leadership in interior design, kitchen, and bath remodeling.For more information visit: https://www.revivedesignandrenovation.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.