7 Places to Celebrate America’s 250th Birthday in Wyoming's Wind River Country

A dancer at the Eastern Shoshone Indian Days Powwow. Tanks inside one of the galleries at the National Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois, Wyoming. Taking in the view of the Popo Agie River in Sinks Canyon State Park.

From Indigenous sites and celebrations to Old West towns and Western history, Wind River Country provides immersive opportunities to celebrate America.

Wyoming’s Wind River Country is the best of the West. This is where you’ll find wide-open spaces, history that spans thousands of years and welcoming communities that embrace visitors.” — Helen Wilson

LANDER, WY, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the semiquincentennial of the United States taking place this year, there are several ways to experience and celebrate the country’s anniversary. While there will be celebrations in full swing across the U.S., there is no better place to honor the land of the free and home of the brave than Wyoming’s Wind River Country.

To celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary, Wind River Country is rolling out a list of experiences designed to help spark the American spirit. From Indigenous sites and celebrations to savory American flavors, Old West towns, Western history and a scenic gateway to Yellowstone National Park, Wind River Country offers an immersive opportunity to celebrate America’s past, present and future.

Here are seven ways to celebrate the country’s semiquincentennial in 2026.

1. Immerse Yourself in Native American Culture

Wind River Country has one of the most sacred regions in the West, the Wind River Indian Reservation – home of the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho tribes. Visitors can immerse themselves in Indigenous culture by attending three annual powwows – held June through August – exploring St. Michael’s Mission, touring the Wind River Wild Horse Sanctuary, learning more about the Wind River Tribal Buffalo Initiative and visiting the Eastern Shoshone Tribal Cultural Center and Northern Arapaho Experience Culture Room.

2026 powwows and dates:

-Eastern Shoshone Indian Days Powwow: June 26-28

-Ethete Celebration Powwow: July 9-12

-Northern Arapaho Powwow: August 27-30

Continue the journey by listening to a TravelStorys audio tour as it guides listeners through stories of the land and historical sites like Sacajawea’s gravesite and Fort Washakie – sharing a powerful connection to America’s earliest people.

2. Discover Pioneer History on Historic Trails

In Wind River Country, history is not just something you read about, it is something you experience – a living gateway into America’s pioneering past. Wander through Lander’s Fremont County Pioneer Museum (Wyoming’s oldest museum) and visit the National Bighorn Sheep Center in Dubois. Tour the Riverton Museum, followed by mining gold and touring the Carissa Mine in South Pass City.

Three of American’s most historic routes – the Mormon, Oregon and Pony Express Trails – offer visitors a chance to follow the footsteps of the pioneers who helped shape the West into what it is today.

Good to know: South Pass City was the birthplace of women’s suffrage in the United States.



3. Visit the National Museum of Military Vehicles

Step into the National Museum of Military Vehicles just outside of Dubois, Wyoming. This $100 million museum is a must-visit in 2026, with 500 restored military vehicles, including tanks, artillery, naval vessels and more. Having the largest private collection in the country, it’s easy to spend two days at the museum. Be sure to take one of the guided tours for a more immersive visit.

4. Attend a Signature Americana Event

This region has unforgettable American-style celebrations, including: Fourth of July in Lander and Dubois (July 4), Dubois Friday Night Rodeos (June-August), Riverton Rendezvous Balloon Rally (mid-July), the historic 1838 Mountain Man Rendezvous in Riverton (June), South Pass City Gold Rush Days (July), the Rocky Mountain Rebel Car & Bike Show in Riverton (August) and the Fremont Country Fair & Rodeo in Riverton (July-August). Each festival, fair and gathering provides a front-row seat to the traditions and tastes of Wyoming’s Wild West.

5. Enjoy Public Lands

Almost half of Wyoming is public land and Wind River Country has some of the most iconic outdoor experiences in the West. From the Wind River Range and its bucket list hikes (like Cirque of the Towers) to accessible trails in Sinks Canyon State Park, it’s easy to get outside and enjoy America’s public lands.

Drive the winding road through Wind River Canyon, take in the landscapes of Sinks Canyon, set out on a guided float trip on the Wind River and drive the Loop Road between Lander and South Pass City. Get off the beaten path and cast a fly-fishing line on the North and Middle Forks of the Popo Agie River or at Fiddlers, Frye and Louis lakes. Whether you find time chasing waterfalls, towering peaks or landing a trophy trout, every step lends itself to a true American adventure.

6. Wind River Country Heritage Quest: A Digital Discovery

Launched January 1, 2026, this is an app-based historical scavenger hunt featuring 15 sites across Wind River Country. Built on the TravelStorys platform, the experience connects visitors to local landmarks through short audio stories tied to themes of liberty, equality, memory and belonging. Participants can check in at sites, share photos and complete the quest at one of Fremont County’s museums to receive commemorative prizes. Funding was provided through an America 250 Grant, a LOR Foundation grant and the Wind River Visitors Council.

7. The Road to Yellowstone National Park

For the ultimate western American road trip, journey through the region to the southern entrance of Yellowstone National Park. This route is packed with jaw-dropping scenery, Western history and wide-open beauty that defines The Cowboy State. From Riverton or Lander, head north through Dubois, up and over Togwotee Pass to Grand Teton National Park and end your road trip at the world’s first national park – Yellowstone. The park is home to free-roaming bison, howling wolves and bears.

