Danny DeGennaro Legacy Rock Sculpture by Renowned Sculptor Nilda Comas

Musical Scholarships and Recording Releasing and Promoting

Danny DeGennaro Memorial Foundation

Master artist Nilda Comas working on RIO

Master artist Nilda Comas working on RIO at Foundry

Nilda Comas works of art enhance churches and The National Statuary Hall Collection In the United States Capitol. She is an extremely talented artist.

Nilda Comas is a renowned sculptor known for her works created from marble, bronze, and other materials. An expert at studying the details and the soul of the subject she is creating.”
— Edward Mero Prestige Fine Art
LANGHORNE, PA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The legacy of beloved musician Danny DeGennaro lives on through a life-size bronze sculpture created by acclaimed American sculptor Nilda Comas. The project, brought together by friends and family of Danny after his unfortunate passing, captures the essence of the musician and his impact on the community.

The sculpture, located in Danny's hometown of Bucks County, Pennsylvania, depicts him sitting on a rock, playing his guitar. This was a common sight for the children who would gather around Danny as he shared his love for music with them. The inspiration he instilled in these young minds would follow them for a lifetime.

Nilda Comas, known for her stunning and lifelike sculptures, was approached by Danny's loved ones to create this tribute to the musician. Comas, poured her heart and soul into the project, ensuring that every detail of the sculpture captured his spirit and passion for music.

The unveiling of the Danny DeGennaro Legacy Rock Sculpture was a momentous occasion for the community and all those who were touched by Danny's music. It serves as a reminder of his talent, generosity, and the positive impact he had on those around him. The sculpture will stand as a symbol of his enduring legacy and will continue to inspire future generations to follow their dreams.

The Danny DeGennaro Legacy Rock Sculpture is a testament to the power of music and the lasting impact of one man's passion. It is a fitting tribute to a beloved musician and a celebration of his life. The sculpture is placed on the Bucks County Community College , Newtown campus where over 50 scholarships have been awarded over the last 10 years to students majoring in music. The music scholarships where made possible thru the contributions of Danny DeGennaro Memorial Foundation this is a fitting example of Danny and his enduring legacy.
About

Danny DeGennaro Memorial Foundation was born out of a love for Danny "RIO" DeGennaro and the music he created over his lifetime. Family and friends decided to have world renowned artist Nilda Comas from Italy create a life size sculpture of Danny (in bronze) sitting on large rock playing his guitar. The sculpture is placed on Bucks County Community College Newtown Campus between the music and arts buildings. The foundation went on to create endowment scholarships that are now equal to 25 plus scholarships for art and music. The Danny DeGennaro Foundation also has a vast network of seasoned professions and recording studios. The pros actually mentor the students recording and releasing music. The yearly "Creative Inspiration" Concert held in the Zlock Performing Arts Center gives the aspiring artist a place to perform. Our mantra is Record Release and Promote.

