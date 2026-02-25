Commissioner Sid Miller Calls for Parcel Delivery Security Overhaul Amid Ongoing Unsolicited Seed, Plant, and Fertilizer Deliveries

AUSTIN, TX — Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller and the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) today issued a national call to action regarding the continued phenomenon of unsolicited seed, plant, fertilizer, and liquid deliveries at residences across the United States. Texas alone has been inundated with mystery packages collected from residential and commercial locations since early 2025.

“These unsolicited packages, mostly sent from Communist-controlled China, are not just a biosecurity threat; they also expose a vital national security issue," Commissioner Sid Miller said. "We need to safeguard our nation’s parcel delivery system. I have full faith that President Trump will do what’s necessary to protect the American people and American agriculture. I’m calling on his administration to protect our communities. This danger requires immediate attention and action from U.S. Postmaster General David Steiner and U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney S. Scott. Our delivery system is vital to commerce and daily life, and it must be protected from threats that endanger America’s agriculture, food supply, environment, and public safety.”

Commissioner Miller cautions that continued deliveries of unknown seeds or biological material, whether part of an unregulated e-commerce scam such as “brushing” schemes or something more dangerous, could introduce invasive species, plant pathogens, or other harmful biological agents into America. It also exposes a flaw in our ability to thwart biosecurity threats during parcel inspection and delivery.

TDA has been collecting and safely disposing of unsolicited seed packages and is actively collaborating with federal partners to investigate each delivery. However, Commissioner Sid Miller emphasizes that state and local resources alone are insufficient to address a national phenomenon of this scale.

“As we have continued to see these packages show up, the alarm has grown,” Miller added. “We’ve seen arrests of individuals tied to the Chinese Communist Party attempting to smuggle harmful biological agents into the country. My agency will continue to fight this ongoing battle against the Chinese Communist Party, but we need help from the public and private sectors to protect America."

What to do if you receive a suspicious package:

Do not open, plant, or dispose of the contents.

Keep all packaging intact.

Contact your state department of agriculture or local law enforcement immediately for guidance.

Report every incident—Texas residents can call TDA toll-free at 1-800-TELL-TDA.