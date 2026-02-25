Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller Announces Federal Partnership with U.S. Congressman Pete Sessions to Establish Agriculture Freedom Zones Nationwide

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller today announced a formal collaboration with U.S. Congressman Pete Sessions, unveiling plans by Rep. Sessions to file landmark federal legislation to establish Agriculture Freedom Zones (AFZs) nationwide. The bill, once introduced, would seek to protect America’s most productive farmland, strengthen the nation’s food security, and continue supporting responsible innovation and development.

Agriculture Freedom Zones would be a voluntary, incentive-based designation intended to protect prime agricultural land from irreversible conversion by encouraging development in areas that pose fewer threats to food production. The AFZ concept positions farmland protection as a strategic national priority and aligns federal, state, and local economic tools to achieve that goal.

“Congressman Sessions has seen firsthand the dramatic impact data center expansion is having on landowners, family-run agricultural operations, and rural Texas communities,” Commissioner Miller said. “These facilities consume vast amounts of land and water resources that are vital to food production and our national security. He shares my belief that a properly structured tax incentive could help restore balance by encouraging responsible siting decisions and protecting the agricultural resources that sustain rural America.”

Congressman Sessions, who represents Texas’ 17th Congressional District and has a longstanding record of supporting agricultural communities and rural economies, will spearhead the AFZ legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“At a time of global instability and increasing competition, America cannot afford to weaken its agricultural foundation,” said Congressman Sessions. “Our farmers and ranchers feed our nation and support global markets. If we allow prime farmland and critical water resources to be permanently lost without a national strategy, we risk compromising our food supply and our national security. This legislation ensures we protect our agricultural strength while continuing to support innovation and economic growth.”

Under the proposed federal bill, AFZs would be designated in areas less suited to productive agriculture, such as marginal land, brownfields, arid regions, or areas with existing infrastructure, and would be incentivized for data centers, renewable energy projects, and other resource-intensive development. The zones would unlock targeted federal tax benefits, including capital gains tax deferrals, reduced long-term investment rates, and tax-free appreciation for extended holdings, steering growth away from irreplaceable farm and ranchland.

