International Wheelchair Day Spotlight: Zeen® Restores Mobility, Independence, and Confidence for Thousands of People

PHILADELPHIA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ) In honor of International Wheelchair Day, Exokinetics is highlighting the growing global impact of Zeen®, a breakthrough mobility device that has sold thousands of units and helped veterans, children, and individuals of all ages regain independence and confidence.

Named one of the Best 200 Inventions by Time Magazine in 2023, Zeen bridges the gap between traditional walkers and wheelchairs, allowing users to safely sit, stand, walk, and coast — while virtually eliminating fall risk.

Developed by Hall of Fame inventor and Oscar winner Garrett Brown, creator of the Steadicam, Zeen is a non-motorized device that uses proprietary technology to lift up to 75% of a user’s body weight. The result: seamless transitions from seated to standing, upright walking at eye level, and hands-free stability for everyday tasks.

“I created Zeen to help people safely reclaim their independence and quality of life,” said Brown. “It allows users to engage with the world upright — something traditional devices simply can’t offer.”

Zeen has proven especially valuable for veterans and others facing mobility challenges due to aging, chronic conditions such as Parkinson’s disease or multiple sclerosis, or recovery from stroke, TBI, or surgery. By keeping the user’s center of mass supported within the device, Zeen’s design virtually eliminates falls while promoting weight-bearing movement, posture, and physical activity — all critical to overall health.

Zeen got on the official VA Federal Supply Schedule late last year and they will be continuing to supply devices to veterans in an aggressive manner for years to come.

According to Exokinetics CEO Rick Sherak, an Air Force veteran, “On International Wheelchair Day, we celebrate mobility in all forms. Zeen has helped thousands of people — including veterans, kids with mobility challenges, and individuals recovering from injury — move more safely and confidently. Our mission is to expand awareness so even more people can benefit.”

Compact, portable, and foldable for car travel or gate-checking on flights, Zeen requires no batteries or motors, empowering users with natural, self-propelled movement.

As the mobility landscape evolves, Exokinetics remains committed to innovation and expanding access to transformative mobility solutions.

To learn more or attend a live demo webinar, visit www.GoZeen.com or call 833-367-9336.

About Exokinetics

Exokinetics is a veteran-led company dedicated to restoring movement, independence, and active lifestyles for individuals living with diminished mobility due to age, chronic disease, or injury. Zeen® is designed and manufactured in the United States and fills the critical gap between walkers and wheelchairs, delivering autonomous mobility freedom without the fear of falling.

