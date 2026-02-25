WristCoin Cashless Integrates with Lightspeed Restaurant POS to Power Seamless Experiences for Hospitality Merchants
RFID wristband payments and access control now fully integrated with Lightspeed Restaurant POS for resorts, clubs, and destination properties
Now in general availability since 2025, the integration has already been successfully deployed across multiple properties, supporting high-volume environments that demand reliability, speed, and operational efficiency.
A Unified Guest Experience
With WristCoin integrated directly, guests can tap their RFID wristbands to:
Pay for food, beverages, retail, rentals, and services
Access hotel rooms, lockers, and secure areas
Eliminate the need for cash, cards, or room keys
This tap-and-go experience enhances guest convenience while reducing transaction times and minimizing cash handling.
“At Wander, guest experience is paramount. WristCoin provided the exact integrations we needed to ensure our guest experience was streamlined and stress-free. Having locker access on the same wristband as payments fully integrated with the Lightspeed system has been a great combination. It allows our guests to move seamlessly throughout the resort, enhancing their experience, and in turn increasing our revenue”
Shannon Hunter, Founder and President at Wander The Resort
Designed for Destination-Based Merchants
The integration is purpose-built for high-traffic, experience-driven environments, including:
-Resorts & Hotels
-Spas
-Theme parks with wet zones
-Watersports operators
-RV Parks & Resorts
-Sports & leisure clubs
-Racquet clubs
-Ski resorts
-Beach clubs
By combining payments and access control into a single wearable, operators can streamline operations, reduce friendly fraud, and unlock new revenue opportunities through frictionless on-property spending.
Access Control Integration
WristCoin’s platform integrates with leading access control providers including Salto Systems and Gantner, among others. These integrations allow properties to link guest wallets directly to room access, lockers, gates, and other controlled environments, delivering a fully connected ecosystem powered by secure RFID credentials.
Enterprise Grade Payments
WristCoin is built specifically for cashless environments. Featuring secure RFID wearables and offline transaction processing, the solution ensures uninterrupted service even in connectivity-challenged environments such as beachfront venues, ski mountains, and large resort properties.
When paired with Lightspeed Restaurant, operators gain a powerful POS backbone combined with a secure, flexible wearable payment and access platform, creating a comprehensive solution tailored for hospitality and leisure businesses.
See It in Action
A short demonstration of the WristCoin and Lightspeed Restaurant POS integration is available here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wn9RqzwaAVw
About WristCoin Cashless
WristCoin is powering seamless, secure and efficient transactions. “No more Cash” transactions! Our cashless solutions are designed to deliver results, integrate quickly with your operations, streamline processes, boost sales and elevate guest confidence and experiences.
Check out the website: https://mywristcoin.com for more information and to schedule a demo or for an informal chat please contact info@mywristcoin.com.
About Lightspeed
Lightspeed is the POS and payments platform powering businesses at the heart of communities in over 100 countries. As the partner of choice for ambitious retail, golf and hospitality entrepreneurs, Lightspeed helps businesses accelerate growth, deliver exceptional customer experiences, and run smarter across all channels and locations.
With fast, flexible omnichannel technology, Lightspeed brings together point of sale, ecommerce, embedded payments, inventory, reporting, staff and supplier management, financial services, and an exclusive wholesale retail network. Backed by insights, and expert support, Lightspeed helps businesses run more efficiently and focus on what they do best.
Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), with teams across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.
About Wander The Resort
Wander The Resort is a Nordic-inspired luxury lakeside retreat in Prince Edward County, designed to offer guests a deeply restorative escape rooted in nature, design, and connection. What began as a collection of thoughtfully designed cabins has evolved into a multi-department resort experience featuring refined dining at Gather, immersive wellness at Wander The Spa, and curated spaces that balance architecture, landscape, and hospitality. Wander exists at the intersection of intentional design and meaningful experience—created for guests seeking stillness, beauty, and a sense of belonging. Visit our website for more information: https://www.wandertheresort.com/
