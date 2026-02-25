WristCoin Cashless Integrates with Lightspeed Restaurant POS to Power Seamless Experiences for Hospitality Merchants

RFID wristband payments and access control now fully integrated with Lightspeed Restaurant POS for resorts, clubs, and destination properties

At Wander, guest experience is paramount. WristCoin provided the exact integrations we needed to ensure our guest experience was streamlined” — Shannon Hunter, Founder and President at Wander The Resort

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WristCoin Cashless, a leading enterprise-grade cashless payment platform, today announced its full integration with the Lightspeed Restaurant Point of Sale system. The integration enables hospitality and leisure operators to deliver a unified experience where guests use RFID wristbands for payments and room or locker accessNow in general availability since 2025, the integration has already been successfully deployed across multiple properties, supporting high-volume environments that demand reliability, speed, and operational efficiency.A Unified Guest ExperienceWith WristCoin integrated directly, guests can tap their RFID wristbands to:Pay for food, beverages, retail, rentals, and servicesAccess hotel rooms, lockers, and secure areasEliminate the need for cash, cards, or room keysThis tap-and-go experience enhances guest convenience while reducing transaction times and minimizing cash handling.“At Wander , guest experience is paramount. WristCoin provided the exact integrations we needed to ensure our guest experience was streamlined and stress-free. Having locker access on the same wristband as payments fully integrated with the Lightspeed system has been a great combination. It allows our guests to move seamlessly throughout the resort, enhancing their experience, and in turn increasing our revenue”Shannon Hunter, Founder and President at Wander The ResortDesigned for Destination-Based MerchantsThe integration is purpose-built for high-traffic, experience-driven environments, including:-Resorts & Hotels-Spas-Theme parks with wet zones-Watersports operators-RV Parks & Resorts-Sports & leisure clubs-Racquet clubs-Ski resorts-Beach clubsBy combining payments and access control into a single wearable, operators can streamline operations, reduce friendly fraud, and unlock new revenue opportunities through frictionless on-property spending.Access Control IntegrationWristCoin’s platform integrates with leading access control providers including Salto Systems and Gantner, among others. These integrations allow properties to link guest wallets directly to room access, lockers, gates, and other controlled environments, delivering a fully connected ecosystem powered by secure RFID credentials.Enterprise Grade PaymentsWristCoin is built specifically for cashless environments. Featuring secure RFID wearables and offline transaction processing, the solution ensures uninterrupted service even in connectivity-challenged environments such as beachfront venues, ski mountains, and large resort properties.When paired with Lightspeed Restaurant, operators gain a powerful POS backbone combined with a secure, flexible wearable payment and access platform, creating a comprehensive solution tailored for hospitality and leisure businesses.See It in ActionA short demonstration of the WristCoin and Lightspeed Restaurant POS integration is available here:About WristCoin CashlessWristCoin is powering seamless, secure and efficient transactions. “No more Cash” transactions! Our cashless solutions are designed to deliver results, integrate quickly with your operations, streamline processes, boost sales and elevate guest confidence and experiences.Check out the website: https://mywristcoin.com for more information and to schedule a demo or for an informal chat please contact info@mywristcoin.com.About LightspeedLightspeed is the POS and payments platform powering businesses at the heart of communities in over 100 countries. As the partner of choice for ambitious retail, golf and hospitality entrepreneurs, Lightspeed helps businesses accelerate growth, deliver exceptional customer experiences, and run smarter across all channels and locations.With fast, flexible omnichannel technology, Lightspeed brings together point of sale, ecommerce, embedded payments, inventory, reporting, staff and supplier management, financial services, and an exclusive wholesale retail network. Backed by insights, and expert support, Lightspeed helps businesses run more efficiently and focus on what they do best.Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), with teams across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.About Wander The ResortWander The Resort is a Nordic-inspired luxury lakeside retreat in Prince Edward County, designed to offer guests a deeply restorative escape rooted in nature, design, and connection. What began as a collection of thoughtfully designed cabins has evolved into a multi-department resort experience featuring refined dining at Gather, immersive wellness at Wander The Spa, and curated spaces that balance architecture, landscape, and hospitality. Wander exists at the intersection of intentional design and meaningful experience—created for guests seeking stillness, beauty, and a sense of belonging. Visit our website for more information: https://www.wandertheresort.com/

