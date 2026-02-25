DR. JESSICA STILLEY-MALLAH APPOINTED BY GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS TO THE FLORIDA BOARD OF DENTISTRY

Dr. Jessica Stilley Photo

Dr. Jessica Stilley-Mallah, board-certified periodontist and owner of Periodontal Health Center, appointed by Governor DeSantis to Florida Board of Dentistry.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Periodontal Health Center is proud to announce that Dr. Jessica Stilley-Mallah, board-certified periodontist and owner of Periodontal Health Center, has been appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis to serve on the Florida Board of Dentistry.The Florida Board of Dentistry safeguards the public by establishing and enforcing standards for dentists and dental hygienists statewide.The eleven-member Board, whose members are appointed by the Governor and confirmed by the Senate, oversees licensure, professional regulations, and patient safety measures statewide.“I am deeply honored to serve on the Florida Board of Dentistry,” said Dr. Stilley-Mallah. “Protecting patients and maintaining high standards of care are central to what we do every day. I look forward to helping advance policies that ensure Floridians continue to receive safe, ethical, and high-quality dental care.” About Dr. Stilley-Mallah , Board-Certified Periodontist in Tampa and New Port RicheyDr. Stilley-Mallah brings 18 years of leadership, clinical excellence, and community involvement to this appointment.She is a Diplomate of the American Board of Periodontology and was the first board-certified periodontist in Pasco County.Dr. Stilley-Mallah has served as President of the Florida Association of Periodontists. In 2020, she received the Florida Dental Association Leadership Award in recognition of her service and professional impact. She is also a member of the American Dental Association Dental Content Committee.Founded in 1977 by Dr. Steven Lieber, Periodontal Health Center has served patients in Tampa and New Port Richey for nearly five decades.With a focus on minimally invasive techniques, advanced technology, personalized treatment plans, and comfort-centered care, the practice remains guided by its core philosophy: Healthy Mouth, Healthy Body.For more information about Periodontal Health Center, visit https://periodontalhealthcenter.com/

