McCurley General Contractors Continues Gulf Coast Building Legacy Since 1977

Foley-based general contractor delivers custom homes, commercial construction, steel buildings, and remodeling across Baldwin County and the Alabama Gulf Coast.

We've been building on the Gulf Coast since 1977, and our commitment to quality craftsmanship and honest communication hasn't changed. That's what sets us apart.” — Ernest Lee

FOLEY, AL, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- McCurley General Contractors , a full-service general contracting firm established in 1977, continues to serve the Alabama Gulf Coast with custom home construction, commercial building, steel building construction, and renovation and remodeling services. Based in Foley, Alabama, the company serves Baldwin County and surrounding Gulf Coast communities including Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, Fairhope, and Daphne.Nearly Five Decades of Gulf Coast Construction ExcellenceMcCurley General Contractors has built a reputation for quality craftsmanship, transparent communication, and dependable project execution over nearly five decades of continuous service. What began as a custom home building operation has grown into one of Baldwin County's most trusted full-service general contracting firms, delivering results across residential and commercial construction markets throughout the region.The company's commitment to quality is reflected in every project it undertakes. From initial concept and design through final construction, McCurley General Contractors maintains rigorous standards that have earned the confidence of homeowners, business owners, and developers across the Alabama Gulf Coast.Leadership Rooted in ExperienceCo-founder Mike McCurley built his first home in 1977 in Jackson, Mississippi, after earning a degree in Real Estate and Insurance from the University of Southern Mississippi. His career spans more than 40 years of residential construction, with a signature building style that incorporates unique and tasteful materials including Old Chicago Brick and distinctive interior trim features. McCurley's eye for detail and unwavering commitment to quality craftsmanship set the foundation for the company's enduring reputation.Principal Ernest Lee, an Auburn University graduate, shares the same deep dedication to the building trade. Lee's passion for construction began in childhood and eventually led him to the Gulf Coast, where he now resides in Gulf Shores with his wife, Danielle, and their three daughters. Together, Lee and McCurley lead a team that brings both decades of hands-on experience and genuine personal investment to every project the company takes on.Comprehensive Construction Services for Home and BusinessWhile custom home building remains at the heart of the business, McCurley General Contractors has expanded its capabilities significantly over the years. The company now offers four core service areas designed to meet the diverse construction needs of the Gulf Coast community.Custom home construction continues to be the company's signature offering. McCurley General Contractors works closely with clients from initial concept and design through final completion, building homes that reflect each homeowner's unique vision and lifestyle. The company has particular expertise serving out-of-state clients who are building second homes or retirement residences in the Gulf Shores and Orange Beach areas, providing the clear communication and regular updates that make building from a distance manageable and enjoyable.Commercial construction services have become a major component of the company's portfolio over the past two decades. McCurley General Contractors delivers commercial building projects with the same attention to detail and commitment to quality that defines its residential work, serving business owners and developers throughout Baldwin County.Steel building construction offers clients a durable, cost-effective building solution for a range of commercial, agricultural, and industrial applications. McCurley General Contractors handles steel building projects from design through final installation, ensuring structural integrity and long-term performance.Renovation and remodeling services round out the company's offerings, providing homeowners with expert guidance and skilled execution for projects ranging from kitchen and bathroom updates to whole-home renovations and room additions. The company approaches every remodeling project with the same care and precision it brings to new construction.A Client-Focused Approach Built on Trust McCurley General Contractors in Foley, AL takes pride in a hands-on, client-focused approach that prioritizes clear and consistent communication throughout the construction process. The company keeps clients informed at every stage of their project, ensuring transparency in budgeting, scheduling, and decision-making. This commitment to open communication has earned the trust of clients both locally and from across the country.Client testimonials consistently highlight the company's professionalism, reliability, and genuine care for the people it serves. From families building their forever home to commercial partners developing properties across multiple states, McCurley General Contractors maintains the same standard of personal attention and honest communication that has defined the company since its founding.Serving the Alabama Gulf Coast CommunityMcCurley General Contractors is deeply rooted in the Baldwin County community. The company's portfolio spans a wide range of residential and commercial projects throughout the region, from waterfront custom homes in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach to commercial developments in Foley, Fairhope, and Daphne. Each project reflects the McCurley standard: careful planning, quality materials, skilled execution, and meticulous attention to every detail.As the Alabama Gulf Coast continues to grow and attract new residents and businesses, McCurley General Contractors remains committed to delivering the construction quality and client experience that have sustained the company for nearly half a century. The same values that guided Mike McCurley when he built his first home in 1977 continue to drive every project the company delivers today.McCurley General Contractors is a full-service general contracting firm established in 1977 and headquartered in Foley, Alabama. The company specializes in custom home construction, commercial construction, steel building construction, and renovation and remodeling services throughout Baldwin County and the Alabama Gulf Coast.

