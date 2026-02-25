Saint James School of Medicine Joins the National Academy of Inventors

SJSM Logo1

Saint James School of Medicine (SJSM) is proud to announce that it has officially joined the National Academy of Inventors (NAI) as a Member Institution.

We are honored to be welcomed into the National Academy of Inventors” — Kaushik Guha, Executive Vice President

PARK RIDGE, IL, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saint James School of Medicine (SJSM) is proud to announce that it has officially joined the National Academy of Inventors (NAI) as a Member Institution. This prestigious membership recognizes SJSM’s unique approach to medical education, which treats the challenges of accessibility, representation, and physician shortages as engineering problems requiring innovative, scalable solutions.By joining the NAI, Saint James School of Medicine enters a community of elite global universities and research institutes dedicated to translating academic research and innovation into tangible impacts for society.While many institutions focus innovation solely on laboratory research, SJSM focuses on the innovation of the educational framework itself. Founded over two decades ago, the school was built to dismantle the traditional barriers to medical degrees—specifically, financial hurdles and the lack of representation in the healthcare workforce."We are honored to be welcomed into the National Academy of Inventors," said Mr. Kaushik Guha, the Executive Vice President at Saint James School of Medicine. "At SJSM, we view the design of our curriculum and our cross-border clinical training as a model for how medical education can be engineered to meet the highest licensure standards while remaining accessible to a diverse student body."The inclusion of SJSM into the NAI highlights the school's successful track record:- 900+ Practicing Physicians: SJSM has produced nearly a thousand doctors currently serving across the United States and Canada.- Addressing Shortages: A significant portion of SJSM graduates serve in rural and underserved communities, directly addressing the critical physician shortage.- Global Standards: The school maintains an academic framework that aligns Caribbean-based education with the rigorous expectations of U.S. and Canadian medical boards."Saint James School of Medicine has contributed a proven model of innovation by treating access and quality not as trade-offs, but as achievable goals through smart design," the National Academy of Inventors noted in their welcoming statement.About Saint James School of MedicineSaint James School of Medicine is an international medical school with a mission to provide a high-quality medical education that is affordable and accessible to students from all backgrounds. With campuses in the Caribbean and clinical rotations across the U.S., SJSM is committed to training the next generation of physicians who are prepared to make a real-world impact on public health.About the National Academy of InventorsThe National Academy of Inventors is a non-profit member organization comprising U.S. and international universities, and governmental and non-profit research institutes, with over 4,000 individual inventor members and Fellows spanning more than 250 institutions worldwide. It was founded to recognize and encourage inventors with patents issued by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

